I ventured to the north Meath/Cavan region recently where I visited Crossdrum House — a lovely Georgian home on 35ac on the outskirts of Oldcastle in Meath.

Park life with some farming on the side for less than €1m

It comes with a working yard made up of traditional and modern buildings on parkland that includes wooded areas and grazing ground recently fenced for sheep. The private treaty sale is guided at €950,000.

Located about 4km from Oldcastle, off the Castlepollard Road, the property is accessed by an attractive stone gateway and a long avenue that leads through rows of specimen trees.

The avenue divides in two, with one branch sweeping around to the house and the other by the side of the residence to the yard.

Selling agent Hugh Morris of Alliance Auctioneers, Kells, is waiting in the kitchen with the owner. The place was bought by the current incumbents about three years ago, having sold their original sheep farm in North Dublin.

The ever-expanding outer suburbs of the capital made it increasingly difficult to farm, so they sold up and bought at Crossdrum, where they continued to farm on a much smaller scale.

A back injury sustained during the lambing season means that active farming is no longer possible, so they are very reluctantly selling.

The house is a fine two-storey over-basement residence that comes with all the refinements of Georgian living, including spacious reception rooms, ornate plasterwork, an Adams fanlight over the main door, sash windows with shutters and spacious, light-filled bedrooms.