Over €27,000/ac paid for Kilcock land in pre-holiday flurry of auction activity

A 135ac dispersed farm at Durrow, Co Offaly included sand and gravel deposits. 16ac sold before auction and the remaining land sold in lots, making €820,000

A 66ac residential roadside farm at Tromra, Castlepollard sold in two lots after an ‘intense’ auction. It made a total of €860,000.

A 60ac farm at Newcastle, Moynalty sold in two lots, making a total of €735,000.

This 7.5ac equestrian property at Addinstown, Delvin in Co Westmeath made €120,000 or €16,000/ac.

The August bank holiday weekend marks the beginning of an informal break in land auctions.

Although sales will continue during the month, the auction season proper will pick up again in September.

The last few weeks saw a flurry of sales, with farms of all sizes changing hands and strong prices being paid.

In one of the more lucrative transactions, Coonan Property sold an 80ac farm at in Newtownmoyaghy, Kilcock, Co Meath after it was withdrawn from auction having been bid to €2.15m or almost €27,000/ac.

It made a higher price following negotiations.

On the Maynooth side of the town, the farm adjoins the Kilcock Environs development boundary, with potential for development in the future. It has over 875m of road frontage along the Moyglare road and frontage along the River Rye.

The auction opened at €1.35m and bidding went up in increments of €25,000 and €50,000 until the property was withdrawn at €2.15m.

Longwood land makes €15,250/ac

Nearby in Co Meath a 49.5ac non-residential farm at Donore, Longwood sold under the hammer of Thomas Potterton for €755,000 or about €15,250/ac.

The property is laid out in four divisions with a natural water supply.

It attracted four bidders after opening at €450,000 and went on the market at €730,000 before selling at €755,000 to Oliver and Amanda Dixon, a local farming family with an agricultural contracting business.

Small Delvin parcel fetches €16,000/ac

In another auction Mr Potterton sold a 7.5ac equestrian parcel at Addinstown, Delvin, Co Westmeath.

This 7.5ac equestrian property at Addinstown, Delvin in Co Westmeath made €120,000 or €16,000/ac.

This 7.5ac equestrian property at Addinstown, Delvin in Co Westmeath made €120,000 or €16,000/ac.

In two fields with two loose boxes, it opened at €50,000 with five bidders in the chase.

It was put on the market at €120,000 and sold at that to a local family making €16,000/ac.

60ac Moynalty farm makes €735,000

At the other side of Meath Jim O’Reilly of DNG Royal County sold a 60ac farm at Newcastle, Moynalty.

With a small yard and substantial frontage on to the Bailieborough road, the place sold in two lots, making a total of €735,000.

A 60ac farm at Newcastle, Moynalty sold in two lots, making a total of €735,000.

A 60ac farm at Newcastle, Moynalty sold in two lots, making a total of €735,000.

A 40ac piece opened at €400,000 and with two bidders in action it went on the market at €480,000 and sold at €495,000.

The remaining 20ac piece with the small yard opened at €200,000 and two bidders drove it to €240,000, where it went the market and sold.

Both pieces were bought by local farmers, making over €12,000/ac.

Lots win out in ‘intense’ Westmeath auction

A 66ac residential roadside farm at Tromra, Castlepollard was the subject of an “intense’ auction when it went under the hammer of Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh.

The traditional two-storey farmhouse is surrounded by a mix of dated and more modern sheds.

A 66ac residential roadside farm at Tromra, Castlepollard sold in two lots after an 'intense' auction. It made a total of €860,000.

A 66ac residential roadside farm at Tromra, Castlepollard sold in two lots after an 'intense' auction. It made a total of €860,000.

The land is in grazing and needs reseeding.

At auction, the lots won the day over the entire when the first, comprising 49.5ac with the house and buildings, went on the market at €595,000 and sold for €625,000.

A 16.5ac parcel went on the market at €220,000 and sold for €235,000.

The same buyer bought both lots, giving a total of €860,000 or about €13,000/ac for the property.

135ac dispersed holding at Durrow sells in six lots

The same auctioneer sold a 135ac dispersed farm in six lots at Durrow near Tullamore in Co Offaly.

According to Mr Murtagh a good portion of the land is fit for tillage, about 44ac have sand and gravel deposits, and a sizeable portion is in unregistered bog.

A 135ac dispersed farm at Durrow, Co Offaly included sand and gravel deposits. 16ac sold before auction and the remaining land sold in lots, making €820,000

A 135ac dispersed farm at Durrow, Co Offaly included sand and gravel deposits. 16ac sold before auction and the remaining land sold in lots, making €820,000

A 16ac parcel sold before auction, while a 49ac parcel with 19ac in unregistered bog sold for €400,000 to a local farmer.

A combination of three lots accounting for 70ac went on the market at €815,000 and sold for €820,000.

€28,000/ac paid for 7ac field near Athlone

Back in Westmeath Murtagh Bros sold a 7ac grass field at Ballykeeran, Athlone.

Overlooking Lough Ree and with plenty of road frontage, the holding came with a guide of €150,000.

It exceeded the guide before going on the market at €165,000. It sold for €195,000 or almost €28,000/ac.