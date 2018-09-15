Over 150ac of prime Kildare land hits the market for €9,000/ac

Larger farms continue to come on the market, with holdings of over 150ac regularly featuring in private treaty and auction sales.

Coonans of Maynooth are handling the sale of a number of farm properties in the coming weeks, and among them is a 157ac non-residential holding at Blackrath, Colbinstown near Kilcullen in Co Kildare. The guide price for the executor auction is set at around €9,000/ac.

Located on the R448, the property is 4km from Kilcullen, 8km from Castledermot and 17km from Naas, close to Rathsallagh House Hotel.

Situated in good rolling countryside, the holding is divided into six fields by natural hedgerow and has plenty of shelter from a variety of trees. The farm is all in one block and comes without buildings.

It has plenty of road frontage off the R448, and access is also available from the rear cul-de-sac.

Philip Byrne of Coonans says the farm is made up of highly productive land but it may need some attention and TLC. It was rented for a number of years, and a new owner will be want to attend to it in terms of tidying and manuring.

Given its size and road frontage, the auctioneers believe the place certainly has potential as a residential property, given the required planning permission.

At public auction the holding will be offered in its entirety or in lots, with the first lot comprising a 40ac parcel. The second lot is made up of a larger 117ac section while the full 157ac makes up the final piece.