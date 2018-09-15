Farm Ireland
Over 150ac of prime Kildare land hits the market for €9,000/ac

The auction of a 157ac holding near Kilcullen will be a good gauge of market sentiment as the autumn land sales get into full swing

The 157ac block of land is located at Blackrath, Colbinstown, near Kilcullen in Co Kildare
Jim O'Brien

Larger farms continue to come on the market, with holdings of over 150ac regularly featuring in private treaty and auction sales.

Coonans of Maynooth are handling the sale of a number of farm properties in the coming weeks, and among them is a 157ac non-residential holding at Blackrath, Colbinstown near Kilcullen in Co Kildare. The guide price for the executor auction is set at around €9,000/ac.

Located on the R448, the property is 4km from Kilcullen, 8km from Castledermot and 17km from Naas, close to Rathsallagh House Hotel.

Situated in good rolling countryside, the holding is divided into six fields by natural hedgerow and has plenty of shelter from a variety of trees. The farm is all in one block and comes without buildings.

It has plenty of road frontage off the R448, and access is also available from the rear cul-de-sac.

Philip Byrne of Coonans says the farm is made up of highly productive land but it may need some attention and TLC. It was rented for a number of years, and a new owner will be want to attend to it in terms of tidying and manuring.

Given its size and road frontage, the auctioneers believe the place certainly has potential as a residential property, given the required planning permission.

At public auction the holding will be offered in its entirety or in lots, with the first lot comprising a 40ac parcel. The second lot is made up of a larger 117ac section while the full 157ac makes up the final piece.

The auction takes place at Lawlor's Hotel, Naas at 3pm on Thursday, October 4.

Dunlavin auction

The Maynooth auctioneers are also looking after the sale of a 69ac farm at Grangebeg, Dunlavin in Co Kildare. Another executor sale, the property is guided at €10,000/ac.

The holding is located on a secondary road between Dunlavin and Ballymore Eustace, 4km from Dunlavin, 6km from Ballymore Eustace and 14km from Naas.

The place is made up of good-quality free-draining land, and while facilities are confined to a hay-barn, there is lots of road frontage.

"This place has loads of potential," explains Mr Byrne. "It can be used for tillage, grazing or dairy and with the road frontage should be suitable as a residential holding."

The farm will be sold at auction and in lots, with the main portion made up of 65ac, a smaller 4ac parcel with the hay-barn and the entire 69ac.

The auction takes place at Lawlor's Hotel, Naas at 3pm on Thursday, September 27.

Compact holding

On the same day and at the same auction Coonans are selling a 23ac farm at Davidstown, Calverstown in Co Kildare. The tillage farm is guided at €10,000/ac.

Located just outside the village of Calverstown, the property is 6km from Kilcullen and 15km from Newbridge.

It comes with generous road frontage on to the public road and the lands are described as the best of tillage ground suitable for any farming purpose.

"This is a smashing piece of ground with lovely hedgerow and lovely stands of trees," Mr Byrne says. "With the required planning permission it would make and excellent residential holding."

