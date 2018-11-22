Farm Ireland
'Outstanding' Carlow farm surpasses €770,000

Land at New Acre, Athy Road, Carlow
Jim O'Brien

Dawson auctioneers in Tullow recently sold a parcel of 52.88ac of tillage ground at Rathellen, Leighlinbridge, after auction.

Located 1.5km from Bagenalstown, it is described by Matthew Conry of Dawsons as an outstanding arable farm, currently in tillage, with frontage on to the Bagenalstown Road and a side road.

The holding is all in one field and currently in stubble.

At auction, the piece attracted three active customers when it opened at €500,000. Bidding continued strongly up to €770,000 where it stalled.

The property was withdrawn from auction and sold immediately after for a higher figure. While it was bought in trust, it is believed the purchaser is a local farmer.

New acre

Meanwhile, the same auctioneer is bringing to auction a parcel of 41.26ac of grazing ground at New Acre, Athy Road, Carlow. The sale is guided at €8,000/ac.

Located 3km from Carlow, the ground has plenty of road frontage and is described by Mr Conry as excellent grazing ground that runs down to the River Barrow where part of it is in an SAC.

The property will be sold at public auction at the Talbot Hotel, Portlaoise Road, Co Carlow, at 3pm on Wednesday, November 28.

