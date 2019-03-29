Farm Ireland
'Opportunity to create a top-class farming operation' - Big Clare farm back on the market

Jim O'Brien

A 140ac farm at Doonass, Clonlara, Co Clare - just 12 miles from Limerick city - is back on the market and under offer with a guide price of €1.25m.

Known as 'The Deerpark,' the farm comes with an annual rental income from a telephone mast of €11,000, with three years remaining in the current contract.

Known as 'The Deerpark', the 140ac holding is located at Clonlara, Co Clare

Located 15 minutes east of Limerick City by car - off the road between Limerick and Killaloe - the holding is described by James Lee of John Lee auctioneers Newport as a fine farm made up of prime rolling parkland that is both fertile and well drained.

Woodland

Laid out in one big block, the lands are divided into nine large portions that could easily be subdivided, depending on the grazing system required.

The fields are fenced with traditional hedgerow that could do with some minor work, while water is laid on to each division.

Excellent shelter is provided by the hedgerows and around 5ac of mature woodland throughout the holding.

A roadway leads from the public road to the farmyard, dividing the holding in two, and makes the farm very practical for any enterprise and especially for dairying.

The farmyard comes with a good range of outbuildings, including a six-column double slatted shed capable of housing 100 animals, a silage slab and a haybarn.

It includes a spacious yard area ideal for operating large machinery and a 1970s bungalow residence in need of renovation.

James Lee reports keen interest in the sizable holding.

"Given its size, this is a very viable holding on its own being laid out in easily managed divisions, in one block," he said.

"It is unquestionably suitable for a number of uses - from dairy to beef or equestrian enterprise."

Mr Lee says the holding offers the opportunity to create a top -class, viable farming operation into the future.

