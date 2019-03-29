'Opportunity to create a top-class farming operation' - Big Clare farm back on the market

A 140ac farm at Doonass, Clonlara, Co Clare - just 12 miles from Limerick city - is back on the market and under offer with a guide price of €1.25m.

Known as 'The Deerpark,' the farm comes with an annual rental income from a telephone mast of €11,000, with three years remaining in the current contract.

Located 15 minutes east of Limerick City by car - off the road between Limerick and Killaloe - the holding is described by James Lee of John Lee auctioneers Newport as a fine farm made up of prime rolling parkland that is both fertile and well drained.

Woodland

Laid out in one big block, the lands are divided into nine large portions that could easily be subdivided, depending on the grazing system required.

The fields are fenced with traditional hedgerow that could do with some minor work, while water is laid on to each division.

Excellent shelter is provided by the hedgerows and around 5ac of mature woodland throughout the holding.

A roadway leads from the public road to the farmyard, dividing the holding in two, and makes the farm very practical for any enterprise and especially for dairying.

The farmyard comes with a good range of outbuildings, including a six-column double slatted shed capable of housing 100 animals, a silage slab and a haybarn.