Online bidder with deep pockets lands west Dublin holding for €26,500/ac

The land at Moyglare goes to auction next month with a guide price of €12,500 per acre.

The 48ac parcel of land in Mulhuddart, west Dublin, sold for €1.275m, almost €300,000 above its guide price

A 48ac parcel of land at Mulhuddart in west Dublin made €1,275m or €26,500/ac at an online auction last week. The land surpassed its guide price by almost €300,000 in a sale handled by Coonan Property.

Located along Kilmartin Lane, just off the Kilbride/Mulhuddart road close to the Meath/Dublin border, the holding is laid out in four fields with natural hedgerow fences and is currently in tillage.

Three active bidders saw the amount of offer quickly surpass the guide price of €960,000 at which point the property was put on the market and sold for €1.275m.

Auctioneer Philip Byrne said “the demand for well-located farms continues to be very keen where investors, developers and farmers see land as a good place to invest in the current climate”

Prime land in Kildare

In upcoming sales Coonan Property are bringing a 23.6ac parcel of fertile, free draining, quality Kildare land to the market.

Located at Moyglare, not far from Moyglare Stud, the holding is laid out in three divisions and is being offered for auction in lots or as an entire with a guide of €12,500/ac

Situated 4km from Maynooth, the lands have excellent road frontage on one boundary and extensive frontage to the Rye River on the other in an outstanding location.

The parcel is in a long, rectangular strip of ground between the river and the road and all divisions have river and road frontage.

The property will be offered in the entire or two lots.

The first lot, extending to approximately 9.6ac, fronts the road and the river and is in two fields,

The second, extending to 14ac, is in one field with excellent road and river frontage.

The land is suitable for grazing and tillage and, with the required planning, the lots should have residential potential.

Philip Byrne expects lively interest from a range of potential customers and believes the guide price of €12,500/ac is reflective of agricultural land prices in the area.

The lands will be sold by public auction at 3pm on Wednesday, April 14 at a location to be confirmed.

All the current safety measures will be fully adhered to on the day.

Online Editors