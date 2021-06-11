Online and in-person opportunities as traditional and virtual auction platforms combined 

Premium
Two bites of the cherry at hybrid Westmeath auctions
The sale of land parcels of up to 50ac continues apace throughout the country, both on the private treaty market and by auction.
Some of the auctions are held in person and some online, while certain selling agents, like Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh auctioneers, are running a combination of the two.
In two such combined auctions, to be held on the same day, Mr Murtagh will bring to the market a 48.5ac farm at Mullanakill, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath and a 39ac grazing farm at Edmondstown in the same county.
The former is guided between €360,000 and €380,000, while the latter is guided at €280,000.
The farm at Mullanakill is 1.6km from Castlepollard on the Finea road.
Laid out in one large, neat division, the farm is made up of free-draining elevated lands with fine views of the countryside.
“The place was let on conacre for the last number of years and is in good heart,” Mr Murtagh says.
In permanent pasture and divided into a number of well-fenced fields, the ground has no waste and is suitable for any agricultural purpose.
There is a good holding yard with cattle-handling facilities, which, along with good fencing and a mains water supply, makes the property suitable for cattle or sheep.
The external boundaries include mature hedging and native trees, and there is adequate road frontage.
The property will be sold by public auction in the car park of the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar and online on the LSL online platform on Friday, June 25 at 3pm.
Prospective customers must register for attendance with James L Murtagh before close of business on Friday, June 18. To bid online, customers must register and leave a deposit, with the same deadline.
Edmondstown
The Edmondstown property is located off the N52, 12km from Mullingar in the direction of Delvin. It will be offered in lots, starting at 5pm.
The first is made up of 20ac set out in a regular shape. It has good road frontage, a holding yard for cattle and stock handling facilities.
The 19ac second lot is also in permanent pasture and is accessed just off the N52 via a right-of-way.
These lands are well fenced and have plenty of potential but could do with some attention.
The third lot is made up of the entire 39ac.
Again, customers are asked to register a week in advance