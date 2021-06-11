Online and in-person opportunities as traditional and virtual auction platforms combined 

The first lot at Edmondstown has road frontage and extends to 20ac

The second lot of 19ac at Edmondstown is accessed by a right-of-way

This 39 roadside farm at Edmondstown, Turin, Co. Westmeath will be offered in two lots or as an entire.

The Mullinakill property has a good holding yard with cattle-handling facilities

The 48.5ac farm at Mullanakill is laid out in one large, neat division the farm is made up of free-draining elevated lands..

The sale of land parcels of up to 50ac continues apace throughout the country, both on the private treaty market and by auction.

Some of the auctions are held in person and some online, while certain selling agents, like Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh auctioneers, are running a combination of the two.

In two such combined auctions, to be held on the same day, Mr Murtagh will bring to the market a 48.5ac farm at Mullanakill, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath and a 39ac grazing farm at Edmondstown in the same county.