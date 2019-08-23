One for a million in prime farming country

Jim O'Brien

Among the prime properties for sale in the under 50ac range at the moment is a 45ac residential tillage and grass farm at Ardristan near Tullow in Co Carlow.

The property comes with a substantial modern five bedroom house, a separate one-bedroom building with potential as an annex or 'granny flat' and a range of farm buildings.

It is for sale by private treaty and is guided by Thomas Byrne of Thomas M Byrne and Sons at a price in excess of €1m

Located 4km from Tullow and 4km from the Carlow/Wexford road the holding is situated in the best of farming country.

The two-storey house, reached by a 400m avenue, extends to 4,520 sq ft and has extensive accommodation that includes two spacious, well finished reception rooms on the ground floor.

The dining room is served by two kitchens, one that doubles as a breakfast room complete with modern fitted units and an oil fired AGA cooker while the other smaller kitchen has a Wellstood solid fuel cooker.

Conservatory

Further ground-floor accommodation includes a fitted utility, a sun lounge and a conservatory. Upstairs is the ensuite master bedrooms along with four other bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The residence has many attractive features including bay windows on both floors, coving and cornicing as well as extensive tiling.

Out of doors a stone faced single storey outbuilding has real potential as a charming apartment with a bedroom, a kitchen/living room and a bathroom.

The yard includes a four-column haybarn with a five column, double breasted lean-to at one side and a four-column double-breasted lean-to on the other.

The land extending to 45ac is the best of ground most of which is in tillage and the remainder in grass.

The place is described by auctioneer Thomas Byrne as a model farm in the best of condition with plenty of road frontage.

