Once in a generation farm sale sets the tone in north Leinster

The land market in North Leinster was dominated by the sale of the 1,090ac at Ballinla near Edenderry that sold for €11m in an auction conducted by Raymond Potterton in August.

This sale meant that the acreage sold in the region went from 1,156ac in 2019 to 2,345ac last year, an increase of 103pc. The €25.445m generated by auction sales represented an increase of 93pc on the money spent at land auctions in the region in 2020.

At €10,850/ac, the average price of land was 5pc lower than the previous years. The number of auctions at 21 was down 27pc on the 29 in 2019, and 50pc down on the 42 auctions held in 2018.

However, even if one excludes the Edenderry farm, 2020 wasn’t a bad year in the north Leinster region.

Without that huge sale, the region would still have recorded a slight increase in the acreage sold at auction in 2019 and it would also have seen more money generated than the previous year with an increase in the average per acre price.

Substantial farms

The highest price paid at auction in the region was €38,900/ac for a 9ac parcel of ground at Rathbeggan, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, in a sale conducted by Coonans of Maynooth.

Quite a number of substantial farms were sold under the hammer with five holdings exceeding 100ac.

Aside from the Edenderry farm, two properties crossed the €2m mark, these included a 193ac residential holding at Little Grange, Dowth on the Meath Louth border, which made €2.5m under the hammer of Raymond Potterton.

The same auctioneer handled the sale of a 187ac residential dairy farm at Kilmurry, Trim which made €2m.

Farms making over €1m included a 143ac grass farm at Coolnahinch, Moynalty that realised €1.29m under the direction of Raymond Potterton, while Thomas Potterton sold a 78ac farm at Clondoogan, Summerhill for €1.162m.

Other land making strong prices included a 27ac farm at Kilgraigue, Kilcloon in Co Meath that made €23,700/ac under the hammer of Eamonn O’Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald O’Flaherty Brady. Coonan auctioneers saw €21,000/ac paid for a 29ac tillage and grass farm at Bogganstown in Co Meath.

Thomas Potterton described it as a strange year where auctioneers, vendors and purchaser had to adapt to a constantly changing situation during the pandemic.

However, he believes the lockdown accelerated the use of online technology and this will attract a wider range of customers from now on. Despite the restrictions, he says land sales held firm and he had some very good results, with active interest from farmers and non-farmers.

"Huge demand”

Gordon Cobbe of GVM Tullamore expects a slow start to 2021, but he also predicts huge demand for land, especially rental land, as the year progresses, “I am getting a large number of calls already from farmers looking for land as they try to comply with the new nitrates regulations,” he said. “They have to increase their holding by 5pc or decrease their stock. I don’t see any of them getting rid of cows.”

Stephen Barry of Raymond Pottertons was obviously delighted to have handled the headline sale of the year, but was equally excited about other sales, saying that the presence of non-farming investors, and buyers from Northern Ireland, were significant in the market as the year progressed.

“We never got going before the Covid lockdown, but once restrictions began to be lifted we had a glut of interest, particularly from non-farming and Northern buyers as Brexit loomed larger,” he said,

“The business people from the towns and from Dublin are back investing in farmland. These people are being charged to have money in the bank and so they are investing their cash in land. We also had a lot of activity from poultry and pig farmers. The dairy farmers got anxious towards the end of the year and they came back strongly into the market. We had some extraordinary sales and good prices.”

Like his colleagues, he expects huge demand for land in 2021.

