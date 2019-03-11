Farm Ireland
Old-style Carlow holding for close to the million

Jim O'Brien

A 93ac residential farm at Coolmanagh, Hacketstown, Co Carlow is coming to auction with a guide price in the region of €900,000, or between €8,000 and €10,000/ac.

Located 500m off the Carlow road, the property is 8km from Hacketstown, 12km from Tullow and 23km from Carlow town.

Described by Matthew Conry of Dawson auctioneers as “a lovely grass farm”, the holding has a good period residence set back from the road.

The dwelling has lots of character and is in good condition, having been occupied up to recently. Accommodation includes a sitting room, dining room, a large living room and a fully-fitted kitchen. Upstairs are three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The yard at the back is in a traditional courtyard setting with a range of dated but useful buildings. These include a two-column shed enclosed on three sides and ideal for machinery storage. Other buildings include a three-span, round-roof hayshed with back-to-back lean-tos, an enclosed three-column lean-to, a fuel shed and a range of stone-built out-offices and stables. Livestock facilities include a cattle crush and a gathering pen.

The land, extending to 93.4ac, is in one block and laid out in six divisions, fenced in the main by traditional hedgerow. It is bounded on one side by the River Derry and on another by the Hacketstown to Carlow road.

Mr Conry says it could do with some husbandry, but is essentially good ground that is suitable for grazing and fodder.

While he is expecting strong local interest, when the place comes for sale, a holding of this size will also bring keen outside interest. The farm will be sold at auction at the Tullow offices of Dawson Auctioneers on Wednesday, March 20, at 3pm.

