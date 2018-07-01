Farm Ireland
Offaly farm tops the million mark

Jim O'Brien

A 91ac grassland farm at Clarkville, just outside Edenderry in Co Offaly sold at auction last week making €1.115m or €12,250/ac.

It is located off the Tullamore Road near Ballyfore about 5km from Edenderry.

Reached by an avenue, the farmyard is comprised of a two-column hayshed with double lean-to, a concrete apron with a silage slab along with a holding area and cattle handling facilities. There is wintering accommodation for 50 cattle. 

Also included in the sale is a 1,200 sq ft bungalow, which could do with refurbishment and modernisation .

At auction the property was offered in three lots with the first comprised of a 26ac field near Edenderry, which auctioneer Matt Dunne believes could have real site potential. This opened at €150,000 and was bid to €200,000 with two bidders showing cause.

The second lot made up of the bungalow and yard on 65ac opened at €500,000 when three bidders drove it to €650,000. When the entire was put to the floor it was bid to €900,000 by three bidders. 

Mr Dunne then revisited the lots and while the highest bidder on the first lot increased his amount to €225,000, there was no increase in the amount on offer for the second lot. The combined amount of €875,000 was less than the amount on offer for the entire.

The full 91ac was the only show in town and bidding climbed to €950,000 with three bidders in the chase.

Two remained standing after this and bidding went all the way to €1.115m. It was bought by the Nagle family, a local business family with farm interests.

Online Editors

