North Longford 61ac holding 'in good heart' guided at €500,000

Ballinalee in north Longford was home to the famous General Seán Mac Eoin, leader of the most effective Flying Column in the midlands during the War of Independence.

Known as the Blacksmith of Ballinalee, he defended Granard and Ballinalee from reprisals and led the famous ambush at Clonfin.

After independence, he served as Chief of Staff of the army, was elected a TD and served as Minister for Defence and Minister for Justice under John A Costello. He died in 1973 at the age of 80. A native of Granard, his father trained him as a blacksmith and after his dad's death in 1913, he moved to a new forge in Ballinalee.

Where there were plenty of farmers, there was plenty of work for a blacksmith, and in Mac Eoin's time, a 61ac parcel of ground with sheds in the local area would have been a substantial holding.

In a sale handled by Robert Nixon of Kells, a 61ac non-residential holding at Glenoghill, 2km from Ballinalee, is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €500,000. Currently in permanent pasture, the holding is laid out in easily managed divisions and in good heart.

The place is well fenced and comes with a modern three-bay slatted shed and a cattle-holding pen with cattle crush, along with a silage slab.

This holding has extensive road frontage and would suit a variety of uses, including a decent out-farm for fodder or grazing and could, with the required planning permission, host a residence.

