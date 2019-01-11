North Leinster: 'The money is where the milk is'

The land sale figures for North Leinster in 2018 tell a stark tale. The amount of land sold under the hammer at 2,421ac was down 17.5pc on 2017 while the amount of money generated by sales was back 33.5pc. The 2018 per-acre price slipped from €12,229 to €9,860 or 21pc below the 2017 level.

Nevertheless, the region saw some good transactiwith 42 auctions and six properties of more than 100ac selling under the hammer. The biggest farm of the year sold by public auction sold in North Leinster when a 203ac tillage and grass farm at Garristown, Dublin made €2m under the hammer of Thomas Potterton.

The most lucrative sale of the season, aside from a €5.8m farm in Cork, saw Goffs Country get €2.71m or €15,139/ac for Greenogue farm, a 179ac holding on the Dublin/Meath border.

Other significant sales included the auction of 91ac of tillage ground at Clarksville, Edenderry in Co Offaly that made €1.115m or €12,250/ac under the gavel of Matt Dunne.

The highest per-acre price was paid for a 10ac parcel of grazing ground at Oristown, Kells sold by Raymond Potterton making €200,000. Another strong per-acre price was the €14,354 paid for 62ac of ground at Kilglynn, Kilcock in an auction conducted by Coonans of Maynooth. Gordon Cobbe of GVM, Tullamore got €14,000/ac for a 10ac parcel of ground at Derrinboy, Offaly while towards the end of the year Raymond Potterton saw €13,000/ac paid for a 30ac farm at Newhaggard near Trim in Co Meath.

This 179ac farm at Greenogue between Ashbourne and Swords on the Dublin-Meath border made €2.7m or €15,139/ac when it was sold at a Goffs Country auction in October

Like many of his colleagues, Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers is surprised at the drop in the per-acre price and the decline in the volume of land sold in the region. "My sense is that it was a good year given all the problems with the weather and fodder," he said.

