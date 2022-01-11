North Leinster farm prices 2021: ‘Perfect storm for farm property’ brings a rake of bumper sales

Whitestown Stables at Oldtown, Co Dublin, the 26ac was the most expensive land sold in North Leinster when it made €33,000/ac.

The 81ac farm at Robinstown, Granard came with extensive sheds

This 81ac farm at Robinstown, Granard, Co Longford made over €17,000/ac

The a 106ac farm with a derelict house at Grehanstown, Killucan, Co Westmeath that made €2m

This 166ac grass farm at Newcastle, Castlepollard in Co Meath made €1.9m

In demand: This period house sold as part of a 166ac farm at Castlepollard. On 22ac it made €445,000, while the remaining 144ac of land made €1.46m, or just over €10,000/ac

North Leinster had a hectic year, with 46 auctions disposing of more land than any other region.

A total of 2,547ac was sold (up 9pc on 2020), generating €32.136m in revenue — a 26pc increase.

The average per-acre price for land came to €12,617/ac, a 16pc rise, while the number of auctions held was over double the 2020 figure.

The largest farm sold was Ringtown House on 247ac at Castlepollard in Co Westmeath, which made €2.79m in an online auction conducted by Murtagh Bros, exceeding its guide by a massive €790,000.

The most expensive piece of property auctioned was an 18ac parcel of roadside ground at Batterstown in Co Meath and sold by Coonans for €905,000, or €50,000/ac.

The second most expensive piece of property auctioned in the region was Whitestown Stables at Oldtown, Co Dublin.

Sold for €860,000 by Sherry FitzGerald Sherry of Ashbourne, the 26ac holding made €33,000/ac.

Further headline sales included a 106ac farm with a derelict house at Grehanstown, Killucan, Co Westmeath that made €2m under the gavel of Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh.

While two farms broke the €2m ceiling, five others made more than €1m.

These included a 166ac residential holding at Newcastle, Castlepollard in Co Westmeath that made €1.905m or €11,475/ac when sold by Raymond Potterton auctioneers.

The same firm sold a 111ac farm at Addistown, Delvin for €1.51m.

In Longford an 81ac residential farm at Robinstown, Granard shook up the local market when it made €1.38m or over €17,000/ac in a sale conducted by JJ Flood auctioneers.

Another Longford farm extending to 70ac at Granardkill made €1.055m under the direction of Murtagh Bros.

Gordon Cobbe of GVM Tullamore sold a dispersed 148ac farm at Killeigh and Geashill, Co Offaly for €1.255m.

Aidan Heffernan of Sherry FitzGerald Royal also broke the €1m mark with the sale of a 109ac non-residential farm at Killyon, Hill of Down for €1.03m.

A few farms in the region crossed the €20,000/ac threshold, with three properties sold by Thomas Potterton — located at Cullentra, Bellewstown, and Rathmolyon — making €23,333/ac, €22,300/ac and €22,000/ac respectively.

Of the 45 farms sold at auction in the region, 32 made more than €10,000/ac.

Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh had an exceptional year.

“We had 25 auctions in six counties and sold farms ranging in size from 10ac to 365ac and ranging in price from €8,000/ac to €30,000/ac,” he said.

Like his colleagues around the country, he sees the non-farmer back in the market.

“But the majority of these are more than investors,” he explained, “they are no strangers to farming, they come from a farming background and want to re-establish a connection with the land.”

Navan-based auctioneer Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton said his firm sold all the farm properties they had in every category.

“Farms from 6ac to 200ac found a buyer,” he said. “Farm property found itself at the centre of the perfect storm.

“We were all afraid of the twin threats of Brexit and Covid, expecting them to do real damage to farming and land values.

“In fact, quite the opposite has happened — they have proved to be opportunities and created a boom.

“People returned to live in rural Ireland, farm incomes in all sectors went up, even inflation and negative interest rates in the bank have driven people to buy land.

“What is more, in a high-tax economy land is a low-tax investment, an excellent vehicle for handing on wealth and a very simple asset to manage.”

Mr Barry predicted that shortage of supply could be an issue this year.

Thomas Potterton of Trim also had a bumper year, saying that demand constantly outstripped supply.

With a diverse range of buyers and the online auction model opening up land sales to a wider audience, he said everything sold.

“The online auction is tremendous,” he said. “Even properties that were hanging around for a long time were bought.

“The customers included farmers, hobby farmers and private investors.

“When you read that Bill Gates is the biggest owner of private land in the US you know that land is a strong long-term investment.

“Many people here are following his lead.”