Negotiations ongoing for Kilkenny holding as two smaller parcels sell

Kilkenny auctioneer Ed Donohoe had mixed results when he recently sold portions of a 150ac residential grass farm beside Mount Loftus Estate near the Carlow border on the road between Kilkenny and Graiguenamanagh.

The holding was offered in three lots spread over three townslands located in the parish of Skeoghvosteen. One lot sold under the hammer, one sold after auction and one is still the subject of negotiation.

A 9ac lot sold under the hammer making €135,000 or €15,000/ac, while a 37ac parcel was bid to €280,000, withdrawn and sold after auction for a much higher price. The main lot, 90ac of grass with the house and yard, failed to sell and was withdrawn at €700,000. The 9ac piece that got away under the gavel is made up of the two fertile fields of roadside land. On the day, it opened at €80,000 and was driven to €120,000 by two farmers until the hammer fell at €135,000 in favour of the adjoining landowner.

The other lot to sell is a c37ac parcel located across a by-road from the main section. Bounding the walled garden of the adjacent Mount Loftus House this parcel of elevated ground has the best of views and plenty of road frontage. It opened at €200,000 and was bid to €280,000 by two bidders before being withdrawn at that, €140,000 short of its guide. The piece sold after auction for a higher price.