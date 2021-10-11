Neat 65ac residential holding in Westmeath guided at €725,000

The Painstown property has a lovely traditional yard with potential for other uses

The 30ac of land at Painstown is divided by the public road with 23ac at one side and a 7ac field at the other

The 35ac of land at Skeaghmore has good road frontage and not an inch of waste

The four-bedroom house at Skeaghmore was built in the 1960s

The yard at Skeaghmore contains a range of dated but useful sheds

Land in the midlands has been making excellent money this year.

In fact, some would say the underlying land price in the region has shifted: in Longford and Westmeath farm ground has been making a consistent €10,000/ac.

Indeed, earlier in the season a farm on the outskirts of Mullingar made over €18,000/ac.

Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros will be hoping auctions planned for the next few weeks will continue this trend.

Among the properties to be sold is a 65ac dispersed residential holding that can be bought in up to three lots or in its entirety.

The first lot is a 35ac residential farm at Skeaghmore, Rathconrath, Mullingar. The second is an associated 30ac out-farm at Painstown, Ballinacarrigy.

The residential portion is guided at €450,000, with the non-residential portion guided at €275,000.

The house and farm at Skeaghmore are located off the Mullingar to Ballymahon Road (R392), 19km from Mullingar and 14km from Ballymahon.

The two-storey traditional style residence was built in the 1960s and has a two-storey extension to the rear and remains in good condition.

The accommodation includes an entrance porch, entrance hall, dining room, living room, a family bathroom and four bedrooms.

Behind the house is a garage and fuel storage shed.

Beside the house is a compact, neat yard that includes a part-enclosed, four-column haybarn, and a range of lean-to buildings and other sheds that could be used for livestock or machinery storage.

The land stretches out behind the farmstead in a rectangular shape. In up to eight fields and fenced with traditional hedgerow, it has road frontage on to the public road at either side of the house.

Mr Murtagh describes the farmland as good grazing ground without an inch of waste.

The out-farm at Painstown is about 4km away and consists of 30ac of land with a quaint old-world farmyard enclosed by stone walls.

The yard contains stone-built byres with galvanised roofs, a collecting pen and a cattle crush.

The land is divided by the local road (L5905), leaving 7ac at one side and 23ac at the other.

These two pieces will be offered as separate lots at auction. The 23ac parcel has extensive frontage and the 7ac piece has one point of access to the road.

The land is in an irregular shape, like a pistol, consisting of a larger rectangular piece in four fields with a long rectangular field jutting out from the main piece.

The 7ac is in one square division and, overall, the farm is described by Mr Murtagh as good-quality pastureland .

The entire 65ac is guided pre-auction at between €725,000 and €800,000.

The auction takes place on the LSL platform at 3pm on Thursday, October 21.

All bidders must register with Murtagh Bros on or before Friday, October 15, lodging a deposit representing 10pc of the guide price as set out for the relevant lots.