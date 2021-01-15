Multimillionaire couple splash €10m on 1,180ac estate and farm

Knockdrin Castle and estate is located 3km from Crookedwood, Co Westmeath and is a 10-minute drive from Mullingar.

Knockdrin Castle near Crookedwood in Co Westmeath and its 1,180 estate in Co Westmeath sold recently for €10m in a landmark sale.

A business couple, Noel and Valerie Moran, who made their money in financial services in London, bought the property as an entire in a sale handled by David Ashmore of Sothebys.

The estate is located 3km from Crookedwood and is a 10-minute drive from Mullingar.

Expand Close The farm with Knockdrin Castle includes 450ac in tillage / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm with Knockdrin Castle includes 450ac in tillage The property was most recently owned by Ferdinand von Prondzynski, a renowned academic and President of Dublin City University [DCU] between 2000 and 2010. His parents, Hans and Irene, bought the place in 1961. A member of a long-established Prussian military family, von Prondzynski senior served as a captain in the German army during World War II. Knockdrin was originally owned by the Levinge family who came to Ireland with the Williamites in the late 17th century and remained in Knockdrin until 1946. The estate at one time extended to 12,000ac. The current residence was built by Sir Richard Levinge in 1810 and extends to over 19,300sq ft. The accommodation includes a spacious reception hall, drawing room, dining room, a ballroom library and 12 bedrooms. In 1946, Knockdrin was bought by an Irish American star of the silent movie era, Paddy Dunne-Cullinan, who sold it on to the von Prondzynskis. Forestry and tillage The estate was farmed actively up to 1984 and included a dairy herd. About 600ac of land is in commercial forestry, 450ac is leased for tillage on a con-acre basis, and the balance is in permanent pasture. The lakes on the estate include the 80ac Lough Drin, Lough Brittas, and Lough Fons. An extensive range of outbuildings, in a mix of modern and dated infrastructure, includes equestrian facilities, stables, fodder facilities, along with a beef unit and a dairy unit. Expand Close An aerial view of the farmyard and equestrian facilities on the Knockdrin estate / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An aerial view of the farmyard and equestrian facilities on the Knockdrin estate Knockdrin was substantially renovated 50 years ago and has been well maintained since. It is believed the new owners intend to embark on a comprehensive renovation of the house and the estate. Noel Moran, originally from Navan, and his wife, Valerie, made their money in financial services and established the Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) company which sold for €327m in 2019, netting them €266m.