Multimillionaire couple splash €10m on 1,180ac estate and farm

Noel and Valerie Moran recently completed the purchase of a stately home and estate in Co Westmeath

Knockdrin Castle and estate is located 3km from Crookedwood, Co Westmeath and is a 10-minute drive from Mullingar. Expand

Jim O'Brien

Knockdrin Castle near Crookedwood in Co Westmeath and its 1,180 estate in Co Westmeath sold recently for €10m in a landmark sale.

A business couple, Noel and Valerie Moran, who made their money in financial services in London, bought the property as an entire in a sale handled by David Ashmore of Sothebys.

The estate is located 3km from Crookedwood and is a 10-minute drive from Mullingar.

