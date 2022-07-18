Farming

Multi-purpose 87.5ac holding in Laois on market for €10,000/ac

Tillage, grazing, forestry at scenic spot near Slieve Blooms 

Jim O'Brien

The Pike of Rushall in Co Laois is a lovely spot between Mountrath and Borris-in-Ossory in a fertile valley within sight of the Slieve Blooms.

An 87.5ac non-residential, multi-purpose farm at Mannin, the Pike of Rushall — which includes grazing, tillage and forestry — is coming to auction this Friday with a guide price of €10,000/ac.

The holding, 4km from Borris-in-Ossory, has a small yard and extensive frontage onto the Ballacolla road.

Fit for any farming purpose, the farm includes a small yard with slatted accommodation for 50 adult cattle and a silage slab.

36ac of the land is in spring barley, 7ac is in forestry and the remainder is mainly in good grazing land, with some in need of attention.

Kilkenny auctioneer Pat Gannon reports keen local interest. The holding will be sold in lots or as the entire.

One lot is made up of 53.5ac of roadside land, of which 36ac is in tillage. This includes the yard.

A 34ac portion with frontage on to two roads incorporates the 7ac spruce plantation that comes without premiums.

The grassland portion of the 34ac needs attention but the auctioneer believes that with some reclamation work it could be well redeemed.

The holding will be sold by public auction at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise this Friday, July 22, at 3pm.

25.5ac Cuffesgrange farm valued at €17,000 to €18,000/ac

In early August Mr Gannon is bringing a 25.5ac residential farm at Burnchurch, Cuffesgrange for sale by public auction with a guide price of €700,000.

Described as “a little gem of a place”, it is 6.5km from Kilkenny city off the Callan road.

The holding is divided by the road into two lots of tillage made up of 17.5ac and 7.5ac.

The traditional farmhouse is a one-and-a-half-storey structure with three bedrooms and in need of total modernisation.

Around the house is a series of dated stone farm buildings and out-offices with lovely cut stonework and plenty of character.

Mr Gannon says it is difficult to put a value on the holding, but he believes the land is worth €17,000 to €18,000/ac, while the house, which will be sold as part of the entire or on its own, is valued at around €250,000.

The auction takes place at the Club House Hotel, Kilkenny at 3pm on Friday, August 12.

78.5ac Kilkenny holding makes €955,000

In another Cuffesgrange sale Mr Gannon sold a 78.5ac holding of grass and forestry at Brownstown for €955,000.

With no buildings and plenty of road frontage, the farm is laid out in grass and forestry. The grassland extends to 62.25ac while a parcel of 16.25ac in forestry has premiums of €3,000 per annum payable for the next 11 years.

The entire was bought under the hammer by a dairy farmer from a neighbouring parish.

