Monastic heritage and hope value in Tipperary for €25,000-30,000/ac

Possibilities: The farm at Tyone, Nenagh has excellent road frontage and a small yard

Land in and around local towns is making good money these days, attracting farmers and investors alike.

Tyone, or ‘Tig Eoin’, is a townland just beside Nenagh in North Tipperary, and home to an 800-year-old Franciscan monastery.

A 24.7ac farm surrounding the monastery and graveyard at Tyone has to come with good credentials. The presence of the monastic settlement is a sure indication that the ground is good — the monks rarely settled on anything less.

The Tyone land surrounds an 800-year-old Franciscan monastery.

The Tyone land surrounds an 800-year-old Franciscan monastery.

The property, with plenty of primary road frontage, is on the Thurles road across from the Arrabawn Co-op and near Ormond Rugby Club.

It was owned by the late David Moloney, a well-known farmer and a breeder of pedigree Charolais cattle.

The property was considered for development a number of years ago and is zoned for small residential development and one-off housing.

Contained in one field, the place is serviced by internal roadways and a small farmyard made-up of a three-column haybarn with a lean-to, a silage pit and a three-column stand-alone shed with an indoor cattle crush and pen.

Auctioneer Eoin Dillon has personal connections with the place: his family home is nearby and the family grave is in the old monastic enclosure. He is expecting lively competition from a range of local players.

The private treaty sale is guided at €25,000-30,000/ac.

€100,000 for 5.5ac parcel with residential potential

A 5.5ac piece of ground, formerly owned by the same David Moloney, at Lisbunny on the Toomevara side of Nenagh, is coming to online auction on the REA platform on Thursday, November 10, guided at €100,000.

With frontage on to the Cloughjordan and Dublin roads at Lisbunny, Nenagh, this 5.5ac parcel has plenty of potential.

With frontage on to the Cloughjordan and Dublin roads at Lisbunny, Nenagh, this 5.5ac parcel has plenty of potential.

The triangular parcel has dual frontage to the Cloughjordan road and on to the old Dublin road. It is suitable for grazing or tillage and may have residential potential. Intending bidders must register with REA Eoin Dillon.

43.5ac Nenagh tillage and grass farm in top condition

Staying around Nenagh, Mr Dillon is handling the sale of a 43.5ac tillage and grass farm in top condition at Killowney, Ballymackey 6km from the town.

This 43.5ac parcel of ground at Killowney, Ballymackey, Nenagh is suitable for tillage and grazing.

This 43.5ac parcel of ground at Killowney, Ballymackey, Nenagh is suitable for tillage and grazing.

The property is to be sold as an entire but it is in two sections. One is made up of a 30ac arable field in grass with a two-column haybarn and lean-to.

The land has been rented and well minded for a number of years.

According to the auctioneer, when he first rented the holding, the 30ac field was in crops.

The section further away from the entrance is laid out in three well fenced and fertile grazing fields.

Bounded externally by a good hedgerow fence, the internal divisions are separated by electric fences and hedgerow.

The farm at Ballymackey comes with a two-column hayshed and lean-to.

The farm at Ballymackey comes with a two-column hayshed and lean-to.

The property is accessed by a right of way and the auctioneer reports lively interest from local farmers,

“It’s a fabulous farm. I rented it out to a local farmer a number of years ago and we’re coming to the end of that seven-year lease, which is up at the end of December,” he said.

The farm has three good grazing fields as well as a 30ac arable field.

The farm has three good grazing fields as well as a 30ac arable field.

The property comes to auction with a guide price of €500,000-550,000 or €11,500-12,500/ac.

The online and in-person sale takes place at the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh at 2.30 on Wednesday, October 26.