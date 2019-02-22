Midlands residential 60ac farm guided at €450,000

While February might not be regarded as the prime time to walk land a compact 60ac residential farm at Davidstown, Rathconrath in Co Westmeath on the private treaty market and guided at €450,000 is well worth a look.

Previously on the market by public auction, the property has been reintroduced by private treaty at a more competitive price.

The holding is located in the best of farming country just off the main road between Mullingar and Ballymahon.

The place is all in one block and set around a three-bedroom bungalow residence. The house is in good, perfectly habitable condition and features a back kitchen, dining/living area, sitting room, five bedrooms and a front porch.

It could do with some modernising touches but is essentially in good nick.

Out of doors is a neat and well-kept farmyard made up of a series of cow byres and calf sheds that are spotless. The accommodation includes a three-column round roof shed with a lean to and an old two storey stone-built grain-store.

While all the sheds are not what one would expect in a modern farmyard, they will form the basis of any good yard.

Adjacent to the house is a small orchard with young apple trees forming a lovely garden, while behind the sheds is a grove of trees giving great shelter.