Midlands holding for sale with the potential for agri-tourism business

 

Sky’s the limit: The farm is located on the Longford/Westmeath border in a sought-after location
Sky’s the limit: The farm is located on the Longford/Westmeath border in a sought-after location

Storm Powell

A traditional style farm with agri-tourism potential has come on the market in Westmeath with a guide price of €275,000.

This 55ac property is located at Annagh, The Pigeons, on the Longford/Westmeath border, 15km from Athlone and 8km from Ballymahon.

Auctioneers James L Murtagh are offering the holding for sale by auction in three lots (26ac, 29ac and the entire).

The lands are laid out in neat manageable divisions and are under permanent pasture. Outbuildings include a two-bay shed, cow byre and a store.

Auctioneer Padraic Murtagh says the land has been farmed traditionally for many years and it would benefit from reseeding.

The house, comprising kitchen, dining area, sitting room, utility, three bedrooms and a bathroom, has not been lived in for some time and is in need of refurbishment.

"The property offers immense potential as it is located in a sought-after residential area close to nearby tourist attractions, including Lough Ree, Centre Parc Longford and Newcastle Woods," said Mr Murtagh. "It is an ideal property for a small agri-tourism business."

The auction will take place in Cooney's Hotel, Ballymahon, Co Longford, on Friday, July 19 at 3pm.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Kildare holding

Moving south to Kildare, Newbury House on c12ac near Kill is for sale by private treaty with Coonan Auctioneers, guiding a price of €1.25m.

The house, which was built in 1997, is a two-storey Georgian-style residence situated on a mature site. It extends to 2,900 sq ft and accommodation includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study, dining room, sun room, kitchen and utility.

Outside, there is an attractive stable block with five stables, a tack room, hay barn and garage. The yard has a separate entrance and is situated conveniently to the stud-railed paddocks.

The lands are all in grass and stud fenced.

The property is located 5km from the M7 motorway at Kill and 8km from Straffan.

Dublin City is a 35-minute drive. Nearby sporting amenities include the Naas and Punchestown race courses.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Property

North Longford 61ac holding 'in good heart' guided at €500,000
Riverside: Stokestown House is located near New Ross and is bounded by woodland that sweeps down to the River Barrow

Top-quality land by the banks of the Barrow
Dairy spreads: The 95ac holding in Rathcormac has a guide price of €15,000 per acre

Big bidding expected for east Cork dairy spreads

'Matchmaking' service boosting farm production
Castlegrace House is a 120ac property which has been in the same ownership for 200 years

40ac farm on market for €650,000, plus house and 78ac lands for €2m in Tipp
An aerial view of the palatial Kilfrush Stud

Storied 286ac Limerick stud farm back on the market for €5.5m
Divided by the R663, the property has good road frontage.

Back on the market: 123ac in south Tipp


Top Stories

Stock image

How maps in the tractor can help solve problems in the future
Fat of the land: This 785kg fat cow made €1,280 at last week’s Baltinglass Mart. Photo Kevin Byrne

Why these farmers reluctant to plant forestry
Philip Higgins

While it's time to evaluate worm control measures on the farm

Henry Walsh: 'It's shaping up to be a perfect summer for dairy'
New start: Edward and Breda Donovan, winners of the 2018 Dairygold Milk Quality Awards, with their children Caoimhe and Aoife, and Dairygold milk advisor Maeve O’Connor on their farm at Ballybrannagh, Cloyne, Co Cork. Edward started milking in January 2014 as a new entrant to dairying and currently milks 203 cows from a grazing platform of 79ha. Photo: O’Gorman Photography.

How this blocklayer in the boom built up a champion dairy herd from scratch
Stock image

Feed and fertiliser costs knock €570m off margins
Growing and storing: Ivan Curran at Broadleas Farm, Stamullen, Co Meath, and below, with wife Frances. Photo by Mark Condren

Meet the man putting the potatoes into Tayto