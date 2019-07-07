A traditional style farm with agri-tourism potential has come on the market in Westmeath with a guide price of €275,000.

Midlands holding for sale with the potential for agri-tourism business

This 55ac property is located at Annagh, The Pigeons, on the Longford/Westmeath border, 15km from Athlone and 8km from Ballymahon.

Auctioneers James L Murtagh are offering the holding for sale by auction in three lots (26ac, 29ac and the entire).

The lands are laid out in neat manageable divisions and are under permanent pasture. Outbuildings include a two-bay shed, cow byre and a store.

Auctioneer Padraic Murtagh says the land has been farmed traditionally for many years and it would benefit from reseeding.

The house, comprising kitchen, dining area, sitting room, utility, three bedrooms and a bathroom, has not been lived in for some time and is in need of refurbishment.

"The property offers immense potential as it is located in a sought-after residential area close to nearby tourist attractions, including Lough Ree, Centre Parc Longford and Newcastle Woods," said Mr Murtagh. "It is an ideal property for a small agri-tourism business."

The auction will take place in Cooney's Hotel, Ballymahon, Co Longford, on Friday, July 19 at 3pm.

Kildare holding

Moving south to Kildare, Newbury House on c12ac near Kill is for sale by private treaty with Coonan Auctioneers, guiding a price of €1.25m.

The house, which was built in 1997, is a two-storey Georgian-style residence situated on a mature site. It extends to 2,900 sq ft and accommodation includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study, dining room, sun room, kitchen and utility.

Outside, there is an attractive stable block with five stables, a tack room, hay barn and garage. The yard has a separate entrance and is situated conveniently to the stud-railed paddocks.

The lands are all in grass and stud fenced.

The property is located 5km from the M7 motorway at Kill and 8km from Straffan.

Dublin City is a 35-minute drive. Nearby sporting amenities include the Naas and Punchestown race courses.

Indo Farming