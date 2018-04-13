There is a guide price of €700,000 for a non-residential farm of 120ac in Ballinacor, Moyvore, Mullingar, Co Westmeath which is coming up for public auction on Thursday, April 26.

Midlands fattening ground with 'immense potential' guided at just €5,800 per acre

The farm is located just over two kilometres from Ballymore village and is about 20km west of Mullingar and, as the crow flies, it's half-way between Athlone and Mullingar.

The lands are all under grass of excellent quality, laid out in one undivided division. Benefiting from good road frontage and endless natural water supply, this attractive farm offers immense potential for any farming enterprise. Auctioneer Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros Auctioneers, Mullingar, says "the land, which is undulating, is probably in need of a little attention. Internal fencing and a small bit of drainage work are required."

There is a hay barn, silage slab and derelict court yard and there is a farm road running through the middle of the land. A river bounds on one side and there is a good constant water supply.