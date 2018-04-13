Farm Ireland
Midlands fattening ground with 'immense potential' guided at just €5,800 per acre

The 120ac holding and farm buildings are located at Ballinacor, 20km west of Mullingar
The 120ac holding and farm buildings are located at Ballinacor, 20km west of Mullingar
Jim O'Brien

There is a guide price of €700,000 for a non-residential farm of 120ac in Ballinacor, Moyvore, Mullingar, Co Westmeath which is coming up for public auction on Thursday, April 26.

The farm is located just over two kilometres from Ballymore village and is about 20km west of Mullingar and, as the crow flies, it's half-way between Athlone and Mullingar.

The lands are all under grass of excellent quality, laid out in one undivided division. Benefiting from good road frontage and endless natural water supply, this attractive farm offers immense potential for any farming enterprise.

Auctioneer Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros Auctioneers, Mullingar, says "the land, which is undulating, is probably in need of a little attention. Internal fencing and a small bit of drainage work are required."

There is a hay barn, silage slab and derelict court yard and there is a farm road running through the middle of the land.

A river bounds on one side and there is a good constant water supply.

Mr Murtagh says "this area is renowned for good beef-fattening land".

He adds: "The farm is mostly elevated and free-draining. It will be sold in one lot. Very few farms of this size come up for sale in this area so it should arouse good interest."

The public auction will take place on Thursday April 26 in the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar at 3pm.

LOUGH OWEL AUCTION

Murtagh Bros are also selling a 37ac non-residential farm at Portloman, Slanemore, Mullingar. This property is situated five miles west of Mullingar and is one mile from Lough Owel.

The lands are all under grass of excellent quality. They are laid out in neat tidy divisions and are well fenced. There is good road frontage and the lands have the benefit of mains water. There is also a cattle crush on the land.

"This is a wonderful square piece of ground. It is good quality land, well fenced, has access to water, and would be ideal for someone wishing to build a house subject to planning permission", says Dillon Murtagh.

The guide price for this farm is €7,000/ac.

The public auction for this 37ac farm will take place on Thursday 19 April in the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar at 3pm.


Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




