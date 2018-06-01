Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 1 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution

The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

There are a number of former dairy farms coming on the market.

Some of these are farms that may have been closed by the quota regime but are now re-opening for business thanks to the revolution in the milk market and expansion in the dairy industry.

Among them is a 75ac residential dairy farm at Balgarrett, Rathconrath in Co Westmeath which is to be sold by public auction.

The place would make a fine anchor farm for a new entrant to the dairy business or could form a substantial out-farm for an existing operation. The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Located in rolling countryside 15km west of Mullingar, the farm is close to the Longford/Westmeath border and made up of top class, elevated, dry land.

The holding has generous road frontage on one side and access to a long paved lane on one perimeter. The land is laid out in one large field serviced by a hardcore central roadway that goes through the middle of the property making for ease of access and strip grazing.

During my visit the 75ac was covered in a great blanket of fresh grass. The place has not been actively farmed since the owner passed away but silage has been harvested in recent years.

The sheds include a fully fitted milking parlour with a six-unit machine, a dairy, feeders and a collecting yard. The outbuildings are set on a concrete apron that includes a walled silage pit and a dungstead. A more modern A-roofed shed is home to a three column slatted unit with a feeding passage and plenty of wintering space.

Also Read

The residence is a 1950s-style bungalow in need of refurbishment. There are entitlements with the property and their status will be clarified on the day of auction.

Auctioneer Dillon Murtagh describes this as a valuable dairy property with plenty of potential. It will be sold at auction at the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar at 3pm on Thursday, June 21.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

The forestry, with seven years of premium payments remaining, was planted in 2004

Spectacular views and a healthy forestry premium on the market in Tipp

Top-class Kilkenny ground guided at over €10,000/ac
The neat bungalow on the farm was built in 1972 and is described by the auctioneer as being in very good condition

Laois residential farm brings out the bidders

Compact tillage farm with guide price of €1m
The 65ac is in one block and laid out in nine fields, divided between tillage and grazing

Carlow cracker - A top class farm is on the market for €800,000 in the...
The 68ac holding is located near Bruff in Limerick.

Tidy holdings hit the market in heart of dairying country
The farm is located 6km from Edenderry, 9km from Carbury and 11km from Kinnegad. Pictures: Wilsons Auctions

Former 135ac dairy farm hits the market in Offaly


Top Stories

Kathryn Kenneally of Dairy Direct and Tommy Egan from Ballykeeffe, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Roger Jones

Aussie invention promises to 'revolutionise' supplementary...

ICBF defends make-up of its board membership
 Stock photo

Parts of latex glove found at house where farmer allegedly assaulted
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Ireland secures backing in call for CAP budget to be maintained
President of the Irish Grasslands Association Jan Jensma with host farmers Tom and Thomas O’ Connor

A suckler success story: 'The more grass I grow, the more profit I make'
The figures come as the EU Commission publishes its proposals on reform of the CAP, which includes recommendations that EU farm payments are capped at €60,000. Stock image

Revealed - beef barons and sheikhs among top recipients of EU farm...
Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Farmers to ramp up lobbying campaign to secure subsidies post 2020