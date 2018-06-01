Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution

There are a number of former dairy farms coming on the market.

There are a number of former dairy farms coming on the market.

Some of these are farms that may have been closed by the quota regime but are now re-opening for business thanks to the revolution in the milk market and expansion in the dairy industry.

Among them is a 75ac residential dairy farm at Balgarrett, Rathconrath in Co Westmeath which is to be sold by public auction. The place would make a fine anchor farm for a new entrant to the dairy business or could form a substantial out-farm for an existing operation. The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Located in rolling countryside 15km west of Mullingar, the farm is close to the Longford/Westmeath border and made up of top class, elevated, dry land. The holding has generous road frontage on one side and access to a long paved lane on one perimeter. The land is laid out in one large field serviced by a hardcore central roadway that goes through the middle of the property making for ease of access and strip grazing.