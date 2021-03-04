Midlands farm ‘ideal’ for beef or dairy on the market at €7,300 per acre

An attractive compact farm with a good yard near Kilbeggan in Co Westmeath has the makings of an ideal out-farm or part-time farm.

For sale by private treaty and guided at €380,000 to €400,000, Gordon Cobbe of GVM Tullamore says the 52ac property is keenly priced give the current market trends.

Located 1km from Kilbeggan on the Tullamore side of the town, the holding at Moycashel has frontage on to two roads close to the M6.

The block of grazing land is described by Mr Cobbe as good fattening land that would make a great beef enterprise. The farm facilities include a substantial five-column slatted unit with two rows of slats. In addition, there are two four-column, round-roof hay sheds; a five-column, free standing shed, a livestock handling pen, and a silage slab.

The land is easily accessed with road frontage onto two roads and a laneway on a third side. Relatively flat, the farm is laid out in three divisions currently in grass. There are no entitlements with the land.

“If would make an ideal beef farm given the land and the sheds,” says Mr Cobbe. “It would also make a nice starter dairy farm that could be added to over time.”

Letting land

Looking ahead, he anticipates a vibrant land market this year and says the soaring demand for letting land will have a knock-on effect on land for sale. “I have never seen the kind of prices paid for letting land as I’ve seen this year,” he says.

"The most expensive was a 30ac farm for grazing that let for €350/ac and the cheapest price I got was €215/ac. The dairy expansion is really beginning to have an impact in this area.

"I am finding a lot of people, who traditionally rented ground, are being priced out of the market and will opt to buy land because renting at these high prices doesn’t make sense,” he adds.

