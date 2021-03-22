Midlands farm for all seasons guided at €6,400 per acre

The land is fundamentally made up of good ground but needs attention

The sheds with the farm in Killeigh and Geashill are basic and dated

Lots four and five are divided by the Dublin to Galway railway line

Lots 1 and 2 come to almost 80ac and are made up of good grazing ground and a rougher area that could be attract 'green' supports under the new CAP

The district of Killeigh and Geashill located south of Tullamore, and close to Offaly’s border with Co Laois, are home to a range of land types where tillage ground, grazing and peatland exist side by side.

The district is also home to active and progressive farmers and the renowned Glenisk dairy company is based in the locality.

There will be great local interest in a dispersed farm of about 148ac coming for sale by public auction.

It will be sold in an online transaction handled by GVM, Tullamore and is guided at €950,00.

The holding is in a number of separate pieces all within 5km of Killeigh, Geashill and Ballinagar, and 7.5km from Tullamore.

One of the sections has a number of dated farm buildings and a derelict farmhouse

The place has not been farmed for a number of years and is the subject of an administrator sale on behalf of the estate of the late owner.

Gordon Cobbe of GVM Tullamore describes the holding as a mix of prime agricultural ground that is fundamentally sound, but needs attention and reclamation.

However, some of the land, if left in its natural state, may qualify for ‘green’ supports under the next round of CAP funding.

It will be offered for sale in five distinct lots.

The first lot comprising 20.48ac is located at Raheenduff, Geashill. This block is currently laid out in grass and is described as top quality ground with extensive road frontage.

The parcel, which is ideal for a dwelling, subject to planning approval, is guided at between €170,000 and €190,000.

The second lot extends to 59.20ac and is also located at Raheenduff, Geashill.

This portion adjoins the first and again has extensive road frontage and would be ideal for a dwelling, subject to planning approval.

This land comes with dated stock handling facilities and has a small, gently sloped valley in rough grazing with a stream flowing through it. It is guided at €380,000 to €400,000.

Lots 1 and 2 combined extend to c79.68 acres and can be sold as a unit forming Lot 3, which is guided at €550,000 to €600,000.

The fourth and fifth lots are separated by the Dublin to Galway railway line.

Tillage

The fourth parcel is made up of 33.85ac at Ballycollin, Geashill. This block of land is currently laid out in grass and is described as good quality land with tillage potential given that adjoining farmland is in tillage.

This parcel, guided at €190,000 to €200,000, is accessed via a right of way over a short laneway and, according to Mr Cobbe, is ideal for meadowing or zero grazing.

Lots four and five are divided by the Dublin to Galway railway line

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lots four and five are divided by the Dublin to Galway railway line

The fifth lot extends to 34.34ac and is located at the far side of the railway line with an address at Newtown, Killeigh.

This portion contains the derelict house along with some stone outbuildings, a three-column lean-to shed and livestock pen.

The sheds with the farm in Killeigh and Geashill are basic and dated

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The sheds with the farm in Killeigh and Geashill are basic and dated

Currently laid out in grass with extensive road frontage, it is is described by Mr Cobbe as a good block of land and an ideal addition to any farming enterprise. It is guided at between €170,000 and €180,000

The property will be brought to auction online on the LSL platform at 3pm Friday, April 23. Prospective customers are asked to register their interest with GVM Auctioneers in advance of the auction.

Registration will involve a deposit, refundable to unsuccessful bidders.

