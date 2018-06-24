Meath tillage farm guided at a cool million
Savills are handling the sale of a fertile farm of land extending to 97ac located at Adamstown, Galtrim near Trim in Co Meath.
The large block of tillage is coming for sale by auction and guided at €1m or around €10,000/ac.
Located 5km from Trim, 8km from Summerhill, 16km from Athboy and 17km from Navan the farm has about 950m of road frontage on to the Galtrim road with entrances at both ends of the property which is non-residential and without farm buildings.
In one large block the holding is laid out in three divisions well suited to the needs of modern agriculture.
The three fields making up the holding are divided by a stream and mature hedgerows while mature hedgerow also defines the entire perimeter giving good shelter. In a state of high fertility and well husbanded, the land is all currently in tillage and suitable for the growth of a wide range of crops.
Gently undulating, it lies between 190 feet and 220 feet above sea level draining into a stream.
Productive
Cianán Duff of Savills describes this as a most attractive parcel of highly productive land in one large block.
He says it is suited to any type of farming enterprise but is obviously a readymade holding for anyone in tillage at the moment. Enquiries have been brisk ahead of the auction and the selling agents are expecting a lively sale when the place comes under the gavel at Trim Castle Hotel, on Wednesday, June 27 at 3.00pm.