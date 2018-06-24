Meath tillage farm guided at a cool million

The large block of tillage is coming for sale by auction and guided at €1m or around €10,000/ac.

Located 5km from Trim, 8km from Summerhill, 16km from Athboy and 17km from Navan the farm has about 950m of road frontage on to the Galtrim road with entrances at both ends of the property which is non-residential and without farm buildings.

In one large block the holding is laid out in three divisions well suited to the needs of modern agriculture.