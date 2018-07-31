Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 31 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Meath pastureland goes for €585,000 at auction

Land at Spiddal, near Nobber Co Meath.
Land at Spiddal, near Nobber Co Meath.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Spiddal is a place name more associated with Galway than Meath but as place names go it has a lot of cousins.

Last week Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers sold a 52ac non-residential farm at Spiddal, near Nobber in Co Meath for €585,000 making €11,250/ac.

Located 1.5km from Nobber, the holding has extensive road frontage on to wo roads and frontage on to the River Dee. The farm is laid out in six fields of permanent pasture.

Bidders

The holding has extensive road frontage
The holding has extensive road frontage

At auction the sale took off after a bid of €400,000 opened proceedings and with three customers representing the dairy, beef and bloodstock sectors in the chase the price rose to €500,000 in bids of €10,000.

After the half million mark was passed one of the bidders dropped out and at €575,000 the place was put on the market.

Another €10,000 saw it hit €585,000 when it was bought by a young beef farmer.

Also Read

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

Meath Travellers Workshops at Carnaross, Co Meath

Land worth €1.6m donated by farmer to Traveller group set to be turned in to...

Dairy farmers face 60% fall in net margins as winter and summer weather...
Farm land prices have increased

Land boom in Leinster but sales slump in west

Bank of Ireland encouraging farmers with ACC loans to switch lenders
Oonagh Stephens, co-owner of The Comfy Cafe in the town. Photos: Caroline Quinn

Rural businesses struggling to cope with 'deplorable' broadband
Greencore chief executive Patrick Coveney. Photo: Gary O' Neill

Greencore reports revenue of €717m in three months
Get fertiliser out immediately to maximise grass growth through August/ September to build grass supply.

Teagasc issue key budget and management advice to help farmers...