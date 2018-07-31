Meath pastureland goes for €585,000 at auction

Spiddal is a place name more associated with Galway than Meath but as place names go it has a lot of cousins.

Last week Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers sold a 52ac non-residential farm at Spiddal, near Nobber in Co Meath for €585,000 making €11,250/ac.

Located 1.5km from Nobber, the holding has extensive road frontage on to wo roads and frontage on to the River Dee. The farm is laid out in six fields of permanent pasture.

Bidders

The holding has extensive road frontage

At auction the sale took off after a bid of €400,000 opened proceedings and with three customers representing the dairy, beef and bloodstock sectors in the chase the price rose to €500,000 in bids of €10,000.

After the half million mark was passed one of the bidders dropped out and at €575,000 the place was put on the market.

Another €10,000 saw it hit €585,000 when it was bought by a young beef farmer.