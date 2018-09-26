Meath lots sell for €10,000 per acre

Two lots of a 125ac farm totalling 75ac near Carnaross in Co Meath sold at auction last week making €750,000 or €10,000/ac. A 50ac parcel is under active negotiation on the private treaty market having been bid to €425,000 in public.

The holding is located 6km from Kells and three minutes' drive from the M3 motorway.

It has been leased out in recent years.

The place was reseeded in the last decade and a parcel of 50ac is presently in tillage. The remainder is in grass.

Describing it as good, flat land with free draining soil, Kells auctioneer Robert Nixon says the farm is well fenced and has good road frontage with plenty of access.

It includes an old single storey dwelling in need of total renovation while other buildings include a slatted shed with accommodation for up to 60 cattle along with a three-column hay shed.

The land is laid out in a range of easily managed divisions while the water supply comes from a private well.

At auction the farm was offered for sale in four lots beginning with a 55.5ac parcel offered with the old house and buildings.