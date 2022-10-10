Meath holding makes €34,000/ac as autumn auction season heats up

Farm sales continue to break records
High prices continue to be paid for land in the most recent spate of auctions around the country.
In Co Meath, Stephen Barry of Raymond Pottertons got a near-record price for a 17ac parcel which made a staggering €580,000 or over €34,000/ac.
The field of roadside grazing ground at Castletown on the outskirts of Athboy has excellent road frontage and its own well water.
Situated beside a housing estate it has both agricultural value and ‘hope’ value.
The sale was guided at €15,000-20,000/ac but it exceeded expectations when it opened at €200,000 and with five parties in action it climbed in increments of €25,000, €20,000 and €5,000 until it went on the market at €580,000. It sold at that to a buyer acting in trust.
42ac Delvin parcel sells for €370,000
Moving to his native Westmeath to another property with a Castletown address, this time at Delvin the price achieved by Mr Barry didn’t quite reach the heights of the piece in the Royal County.
The sale of the 42ac parcel opened at €300,000, and driven by two bidders the price went up in tranches of €10,000 until it sold at €370,000.
Back in Meath Thomas Potterton had a number of good days.
An 82ac farm with a yard and out-offices at Clonycavan, Ballivor sold as an entire after being bid to €940,000 in two lots.
The entire went on the market at €1.04m and sold for €1.06m to a Dublin businessman with farming interests.
An 11ac residential holding at Coolronan, Ballivor opened at €120,000 and attracted three bidders, who drove the price to €170,000.
It was put on the market and sold at that to a local businessman.
At another auction Mr Potterton sold a derelict stone cottage on 4.5ac at Crossakiel, Kells to a young couple for €198,000.
Tipperary auctioneer Matthew Ryan sold an 80ac residential farm at Galbally, Co Limerick at auction.
Situated in the Glen of Aherlow, the grazing land was offered in two lots, the first consisting of the house on 10ac. This opened at €230,000 and was bid to €285,000.
The second lot, 70ac of grazing land, opened at €450,000 and was bid to €570,000.
At that stage, with a combined €865,000 on the table the entire was offered. Two bidders took to the fray and the contest continued until the hammer fell at €962,000.
The successful buyer was a local farmer.
A 43ac grass farm at Hollywood in Co Wicklow was sold by Jordan auctioneers for €465,000, or over €10,800/ac. The holding is 4km from Hollywood 5km from Ballymore Eustace and 7km from Dunlavin.
It has extensive frontage onto a local road.
The sale opened at €250,000 and with three to four bidders in action initially at the end 2 remained in contention. The property went on the market at €400,000 and sold for €465,000.
Staying in Co Wicklow, David Quinn sold a 50.6ac residential holding with extensive road frontage at Knockanree, Avoca.
The property was offered in lots: a bungalow and outhouses on 9.7ac, and 40.9ac of land.
At auction, the first lot eventually sold for €295,000 to a purchaser from Dublin. The second lot went to a local businessperson for €760,000.
In total, the property made €1.055m.
David Quinn also sold a neighbouring residential property at Barniskey, Ballinvalley, Avoca extending to 29ac.
This too was offered in lots but it sold as an entire under the hammer, making €605,000 or €21,000/ac.