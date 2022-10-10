Meath holding makes €34,000/ac as autumn auction season heats up

The 50.6ac residential holding at Knockanree, Avoca made a total of €1.055m

Hollywood, Co Wicklow is home to a 43ac farm that sold for €465,000.

This 82ac farm at Clonycavan, Ballivor in Co Meath made €1.06m

This 80ac farm at Galbally in east Limerick was sold to a local farmer for €962,000

This 42ac parcel at Castletown, Delvin, Co Westmeath, sold for €370,000.

Big money: This 17ac parcel at Castletown on the outskirts of Athboy made a staggering €580,000 or over €34,000/ac

High prices continue to be paid for land in the most recent spate of auctions around the country.

In Co Meath, Stephen Barry of Raymond Pottertons got a near-record price for a 17ac parcel which made a staggering €580,000 or over €34,000/ac.

The field of roadside grazing ground at Castletown on the outskirts of Athboy has excellent road frontage and its own well water.

Situated beside a housing estate it has both agricultural value and ‘hope’ value.

The sale was guided at €15,000-20,000/ac but it exceeded expectations when it opened at €200,000 and with five parties in action it climbed in increments of €25,000, €20,000 and €5,000 until it went on the market at €580,000. It sold at that to a buyer acting in trust.

42ac Delvin parcel sells for €370,000

Moving to his native Westmeath to another property with a Castletown address, this time at Delvin the price achieved by Mr Barry didn’t quite reach the heights of the piece in the Royal County.

Expand Close This 42ac parcel at Castletown, Delvin, Co Westmeath, sold for €370,000. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 42ac parcel at Castletown, Delvin, Co Westmeath, sold for €370,000.

The sale of the 42ac parcel opened at €300,000, and driven by two bidders the price went up in tranches of €10,000 until it sold at €370,000.

€1.06m paid for 82ac Meath farm

Back in Meath Thomas Potterton had a number of good days.

An 82ac farm with a yard and out-offices at Clonycavan, Ballivor sold as an entire after being bid to €940,000 in two lots.

Expand Close This 82ac farm at Clonycavan, Ballivor in Co Meath made €1.06m / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 82ac farm at Clonycavan, Ballivor in Co Meath made €1.06m

The entire went on the market at €1.04m and sold for €1.06m to a Dublin businessman with farming interests.

11ac Ballivor holding makes €170,000

An 11ac residential holding at Coolronan, Ballivor opened at €120,000 and attracted three bidders, who drove the price to €170,000.

It was put on the market and sold at that to a local businessman.

Derelict cottage on 4.5ac makes €198,000

At another auction Mr Potterton sold a derelict stone cottage on 4.5ac at Crossakiel, Kells to a young couple for €198,000.

€962,000 paid for 80ac Galbally farm

Tipperary auctioneer Matthew Ryan sold an 80ac residential farm at Galbally, Co Limerick at auction.

Situated in the Glen of Aherlow, the grazing land was offered in two lots, the first consisting of the house on 10ac. This opened at €230,000 and was bid to €285,000.

Expand Close This 80ac farm at Galbally in east Limerick was sold to a local farmer for €962,000 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 80ac farm at Galbally in east Limerick was sold to a local farmer for €962,000

The second lot, 70ac of grazing land, opened at €450,000 and was bid to €570,000.

At that stage, with a combined €865,000 on the table the entire was offered. Two bidders took to the fray and the contest continued until the hammer fell at €962,000.

The successful buyer was a local farmer.

43ac Hollywood holding sells for €10,800/ac

A 43ac grass farm at Hollywood in Co Wicklow was sold by Jordan auctioneers for €465,000, or over €10,800/ac. The holding is 4km from Hollywood 5km from Ballymore Eustace and 7km from Dunlavin.

Expand Close Hollywood, Co Wicklow is home to a 43ac farm that sold for €465,000. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hollywood, Co Wicklow is home to a 43ac farm that sold for €465,000.

It has extensive frontage onto a local road.

The sale opened at €250,000 and with three to four bidders in action initially at the end 2 remained in contention. The property went on the market at €400,000 and sold for €465,000.

€1.055m paid in lots for 50.6ac Avoca farm

Staying in Co Wicklow, David Quinn sold a 50.6ac residential holding with extensive road frontage at Knockanree, Avoca.

Expand Close The 50.6ac residential holding at Knockanree, Avoca made a total of €1.055m / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 50.6ac residential holding at Knockanree, Avoca made a total of €1.055m

The property was offered in lots: a bungalow and outhouses on 9.7ac, and 40.9ac of land.

At auction, the first lot eventually sold for €295,000 to a purchaser from Dublin. The second lot went to a local businessperson for €760,000.

In total, the property made €1.055m.

29ac Wicklow property makes €21,000/ac

David Quinn also sold a neighbouring residential property at Barniskey, Ballinvalley, Avoca extending to 29ac.

Expand Close This residential farm at Barniskey, Avoca made 21,000/ac / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This residential farm at Barniskey, Avoca made 21,000/ac

This too was offered in lots but it sold as an entire under the hammer, making €605,000 or €21,000/ac.