Meath grazing ground fetches over €11,000 per acre

With Ploughing 2018 behind us, the auction rooms are busy but results are mixed.

Raymond Potterton ­auctioneers brought three properties to auction last week and while one sold under the hammer, two were withdrawn.

The one that sold was a parcel of 22ac of land at Sedenrath, Kells in Co Meath. It came to auction with a guide price of €220,000 and sold on the day for €250,000.

Located directly opposite the gates of Headfort Estate, the holding is in one field of permanent pasture.

Described as good grazing ground, it is bounded on one side by the River Blackwater and has 400m of frontage on to the Headfort Road at the other side.

At auction it attracted two bidders when it opened at €150,000. It was bid swiftly to €200,000, went on the market at €225,000 and sold at €250,000.

The going was not quite as easy for a traditional farmhouse on 36ac at Kilberry, Navan in Co Meath.

While it was offered in lots and as an entire, the main interest was in the entire and that was withdrawn after being driven to €525,000 by two bidders.