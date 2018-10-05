Farm Ireland
Meath grazing ground fetches over €11,000 per acre

 Stock photo
Jim O'Brien

With Ploughing 2018 behind us, the auction rooms are busy but results are mixed.

Raymond Potterton ­auctioneers brought three properties to auction last week and while one sold under the hammer, two were withdrawn.

The one that sold was a parcel of 22ac of land at Sedenrath, Kells in Co Meath. It came to auction with a guide price of €220,000 and sold on the day for €250,000.

Located directly opposite the gates of Headfort Estate, the holding is in one field of permanent pasture.

Described as good grazing ground, it is bounded on one side by the River Blackwater and has 400m of frontage on to the Headfort Road at the other side.

At auction it attracted two bidders when it opened at €150,000. It was bid swiftly to €200,000, went on the market at €225,000 and sold at €250,000.

The going was not quite as easy for a traditional farmhouse on 36ac at Kilberry, Navan in Co Meath.

While it was offered in lots and as an entire, the main interest was in the entire and that was withdrawn after being driven to €525,000 by two bidders.

Located north of Kilberry Cross on the main Navan to Kingscourt road, the holding is midway between Navan and Nobber.

The house is a traditional farmhouse maintained in impeccable condition with accommodation that includes a range of reception rooms and four bedrooms.

The holding includes a two-car garage attached to the house and a flat-roof garden shed detached from it.

The farm is laid out in three main divisions with substantial frontage on to the R162.

Two bidders took to the fray when the entire opened at €480,000 and in tranches of €10,000, the price rose to €510,000 and in bids of €5,000 it climbed to €525,000 when it was withdrawn.

Also withdrawn from auction was a house on 16ac at Ballyboy Athboy in Co Meath.

The five-bedroom house finished to a high standard on 16ac of good ground was guided at €650,000. It was withdrawn from auction at €550,000.

Kildare auction

Further south, Jordan Auctioneers sold 20ac at Lughill, Monasterevin, Co Kildare under the hammer.

Located 5km from Monasterevin near the village of Kildangan, the land is described as top quality tillage ground currently in stubble but suitable for all farming enterprises. The non-residential holding has frontage on to two roads with easy access off the R415.

Before a small attendance of about 10 people, the land opened with an initial bid of €180,000 with two would-be purchasers in the chase.

At €220,000, the land was withdrawn and sold immediately afterwards to a local buyer for an undisclosed sum.

Online Editors

