Meath dairy farm going under the hammer at €2m

A 187ac dairy farm at Kilmurray near Trim in Co Meath on the market earlier in the year is now set for auction late in July. The residential holding with a state-of-the-art dairy operation is guided at €2m while the dairy herd and the entitlements will be sold separately.

Located 7km from Trim, and 25km from Navan the property is made up of the best of land laid out in a series of paddocks and serviced by an internal roadway system.

A prime dairy holding, it has been home to 200 milking cows and there is accommodation for up to 400 head of cattle in total.

The dairy operation is centred around an 18-unit milking machine in a herringbone parlour with an automatic feeding system and a 10,000 litre bulk tank.

Stock accommodation includes a large shed with calving boxes, calf pens along with accommodation for replacement heifers. This comes with an outside feed passage. There is also a large slatted cubicle shed and an over-ground slurry collection tank, a machinery shed and silage slab.

Described by Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton Auctioneers as the best of Meath land the ground is suitable for grazing or tillage.

Farm roadways run the length of the holding, which is divided into a series of paddocks with piped water to each.

Entitlements

The house is a four bedroom farmhouse in decent condition. The property is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and will be sold as an entire. Potterton's expect lively interest in this ready-to-go, dairy holding. According to Mr Barry the owners will be selling the dairy cows and the entitlements but not as part of the property sale.

The working dairy farm is a partnership between two brothers who agreed from the beginning that they would exit the business in 2020 and they are holding to the agreement.

The property will be sold by auction at the Navan auction rooms of Raymond Potterton auctioneers at 3pm on Tuesday, July 21.





