‘Magical’ piece of Meath land makes over €45,000/ac

Land continues to make strong prices at a time of the year when the auction rooms tend to go quiet until the harvest is done.

These exceptional times are delivering exceptional results.

Batterstown, Co Meath

What was described by auctioneer Aidan Heffernan as “a magical piece of land” made a magical price last week.

The 22ac non-residential farm at the village of Batterstown in Co Meath was withdrawn from online auction at €950,000 and sold afterwards for a price believed to exceed €1m, or more than €45,000/ac.

Batterstown is 11km north-west of Dunboyne, just 10 minutes from Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

According to Mr Heffernan of Sherry FitzGerald Royal, the holding, with extensive road frontage, plus frontage on to the River Tolka, could well have development potential — which would explain the price paid.

Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath

A 51ac residential holding at Rathdrisogue, beside the village of Castletown Geoghegan made €650,000 under the online hammer of Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros auctioneers.

Expand Close This 51ac residential holding at Rathdrisogue, beside the village of Castletown Geoghegan made €650,000 under the hammer / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 51ac residential holding at Rathdrisogue, beside the village of Castletown Geoghegan made €650,000 under the hammer

Less than 15 minutes from Mullingar, the farm is home to a well-maintained, three-bedroom bungalow with a small yard containing some traditional farm buildings.

The land is laid out in about 10 well fenced and watered fields.

At auction the property was offered in one lot, opening at €300,000 and climbing in bids of €10,000. It went on the market at €530,000 and a final bid of €685,000 secured the deal.



Scarawalsh, Co Wexford

In Co Wexford, David Quinn of Quinn Property sold a 41.5ac farm at Killabeg, Scarawalsh at an online auction where it made €485,000 — or over €11,600/ac.

Expand Close The 41.5ac farm at Killabeg, Scarawalsh made €485,000 or over €11,600/ac / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 41.5ac farm at Killabeg, Scarawalsh made €485,000 or over €11,600/ac

Located 3km north of Enniscorthy and 7km north of Ferns, the farm is bisected by the railway line and has good road frontage along with river frontage to the Bann.

In a mixture of grass and tillage with 5.5ac of forestry, the non-residential holding has good cattle-handling facilities.

In an online sale that saw the lots and the entire pitted against each other, the entire won the day by €5,000.

The first lot, a 6.9ac piece, was bid to €150,000 while the second lot of 34.5ac opened at €230,000 and was bid to €330,000.

The entire opened at €450,000 and was bid to €480,000, representing a deadlock. This was broken when the property was put on the market where the bidder on the entire won the day when he offered €485,000.



Marshalstown, Co Wexford

David Quinn also handled the sale of a 19ac farm with a derelict farmhouse at Ballinure, Marshalstown, Enniscorthy. It sold under the hammer to a Dublin businessman for €266,000 or €14,000/ac.

Expand Close The farm at Ballinure, Enniscorthy included an old farmyard on 0.5ac / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm at Ballinure, Enniscorthy included an old farmyard on 0.5ac

On a laneway off the public road 7km from Enniscorthy, the property is divided by the laneway, leaving the derelict house and yard on 0.5ac on one side and 18.5ac of tillage on the other.

Expand Close The farm includes a derelict house / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm includes a derelict house

In the online auction the house and yard on 0.5ac were bid to €41,000, while the 18.5ac was bid to €200,000.

Expand Close The farm at Ballinure has 18.5ac in tillage and sold as part of the entire 19ac for €266,000 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm at Ballinure has 18.5ac in tillage and sold as part of the entire 19ac for €266,000

The entire won the day going on the market at €246,000 until the addition of another €20,000 saw the hammer fall at €266,000.