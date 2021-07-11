Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Magical’ piece of Meath land makes over €45,000/ac

Buoyant land market continues to deliver steady sales and strong prices

This 22ac parcel at Batterstown, Co Meath was withdrawn from auction at €950,000 and sold later for a price believed to exceed €1m Expand
The farm at Ballinure, Enniscorthy included an old farmyard on 0.5ac Expand
The farm includes a derelict house Expand
The farm at Ballinure has 18.5ac in tillage and sold as part of the entire 19ac for €266,000 Expand
The farm has some useful farm buildings Expand
This 51ac residential holding at Rathdrisogue, beside the village of Castletown Geoghegan made €650,000 under the hammer Expand
The 41.5ac farm at Killabeg, Scarawalsh made €485,000 or over €11,600/ac Expand

Close

This 22ac parcel at Batterstown, Co Meath was withdrawn from auction at €950,000 and sold later for a price believed to exceed €1m

This 22ac parcel at Batterstown, Co Meath was withdrawn from auction at €950,000 and sold later for a price believed to exceed €1m

The farm at Ballinure, Enniscorthy included an old farmyard on 0.5ac

The farm at Ballinure, Enniscorthy included an old farmyard on 0.5ac

The farm includes a derelict house

The farm includes a derelict house

The farm at Ballinure has 18.5ac in tillage and sold as part of the entire 19ac for €266,000

The farm at Ballinure has 18.5ac in tillage and sold as part of the entire 19ac for €266,000

The farm has some useful farm buildings

The farm has some useful farm buildings

This 51ac residential holding at Rathdrisogue, beside the village of Castletown Geoghegan made €650,000 under the hammer

This 51ac residential holding at Rathdrisogue, beside the village of Castletown Geoghegan made €650,000 under the hammer

The 41.5ac farm at Killabeg, Scarawalsh made €485,000 or over €11,600/ac

The 41.5ac farm at Killabeg, Scarawalsh made €485,000 or over €11,600/ac

/

This 22ac parcel at Batterstown, Co Meath was withdrawn from auction at €950,000 and sold later for a price believed to exceed €1m

Jim O'Brien

Land continues to make strong prices at a time of the year when the auction rooms tend to go quiet until the harvest is done.

These exceptional times are delivering exceptional results.

 

Most Watched

Privacy