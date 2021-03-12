Lots of options as Wexford land auction season gathers pace

A 36ac holding located all around the village of Duncormick in Co Wexford is to be sold at online auction in three lots. The three are in grazing at present but have tillage potential and come with a guide of €10,000/ac.

The land was owned by a well-known local publican, the late John ‘Sammy’ Sinnott and is the subject of an executor sale.

Duncormick is located between Wellingtonbridge and Kilmore Quay. The village is approximately 20km south-west of Wexford town, 23km west of Rosslare Euro Port and 29km from the Passage East Car Ferry.

The first plot extends to 10.42ac and is situated at Duncormick Cross in the centre of village. Laid out in three fields the parcel is currently in grass with good road frontage. Auctioneer Colum Murphy of Kehoe and Associates says it may have development potential.

The largest parcel extends to 17.78ac laid out in one block and also divided into three fields.

The 17.78ac lot at Duncormick has extensive road frontage and is guided at €10,000/ac

The 17.78ac lot at Duncormick has extensive road frontage and is guided at €10,000/ac

This is a level portion of land, regular in shape with extensive road frontage on to the regional road (R736) linking Duncormick village with Carrig-on-Bannow/ Wellingtonbridge. Mr Murphy describes it as a fine parcel of good quality, sound and free-draining agricultural land.

The final and plot is a 7.68ac parcel adjacent to Duncormick village is laid out in one field in permanent pasture with extensive frontage onto a narrow roadway leading to the public road.

The 7.68ac lot is close to the village of Duncormick and should have development potential

The 7.68ac lot is close to the village of Duncormick and should have development potential

The auctioneer is expecting keen interest from a number of quarters including farmers looking for extra ground, and customers with an interest in the development potential.

The three parcels will be sold at an online auction on the Offr.io platform at 3pm on Thursday, March 25. Prospective buyers are asked to register with the auctioneers prior to the auction and place a deposit, which will be refunded to all unsuccessful bidders.

Broadway farms

In further Wexford sales, a 64ac non-residential farm at Racecourse and Kisha, Broadway is coming to online auction on Friday March 26 at 3pm. Located in the southernmost tip of Wexford, about 2km from Our Lady’s Island, the holding is in two lots but selling as an entire.

A parcel of 57ac is in four easily managed fields with excellent road frontage and mains water laid on.

A view of the 64ac parcel for sale at Racecourse and Kisha near Our Lady's Island in South Wexford

A view of the 64ac parcel for sale at Racecourse and Kisha near Our Lady's Island in South Wexford

Currently in pasture, it is equally suited to tillage says auctioneer Gary Quinn of DNG McCormack Quinn. A smaller plot of 6.7ac located some metres away is made up of rough grazing. The entire c64ac is guided at €600,000 in a sale is jointly handled with Keane Auctioneers.

Five days later, the same joint auctioneers are handling the sale of two properties suitable for grass or tillage at Grange and Allenstown, Broadway.

One is a 26.2ac non-residential roadside holding laid out in three grass fields serviced by a small shed with electricity. This comes with a guide of €260,000 and will be sold online at 1.30pm on Wednesday, March 31.

A 12.9ac non-residential holding at Allenstown, Broadway will be offered for sale at the same online auction at 2pm. Guided at €10,000/ac, this parcel of grazing is easily accessible and laid out in two fields with road frontage.

Prospective customers are asked to register with the auctioneers prior to the auctions. Deposits will be taken and refunded to unsuccessful bidders.