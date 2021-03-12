Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Lots of options as Wexford land auction season gathers pace

Farms with grazing, tillage and development potential on the southern tip of the Model County are up for auction later this month

This parcel of ground at Duncormick extends to 10.42acand is suitable for grazing or tillage Expand

Close

This parcel of ground at Duncormick extends to 10.42acand is suitable for grazing or tillage

This parcel of ground at Duncormick extends to 10.42acand is suitable for grazing or tillage

This parcel of ground at Duncormick extends to 10.42acand is suitable for grazing or tillage

Jim O'Brien

A 36ac holding located all around the village of Duncormick in Co Wexford is to be sold at online auction in three lots. The three are in grazing at present but have tillage potential and come with a guide of €10,000/ac.

The land was owned by a well-known local publican, the late John ‘Sammy’ Sinnott and is the subject of an executor sale.

Duncormick is located between Wellingtonbridge and Kilmore Quay. The village is approximately 20km south-west of Wexford town, 23km west of Rosslare Euro Port and 29km from the Passage East Car Ferry.

Most Watched

Privacy