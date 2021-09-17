Longford land with development potential guided at €9,000/ac

The land at Dalystown is all in one block

‘Online auctions are going well at present — both vendors and purchasers seen happy with this method of selling,” says auctioneer Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros.

Mr Murtagh is conducting some interesting online auctions over the next few weeks.

A 70ac farm with a derelict residence is on the market at Granardkill, Granard, Co Longford.

This is a “good solid farm” on the outskirts of Granard town which is being offered in lots or as an entire.

Lot 1, at Balnagall, stands on 7.5ac. It consists of a derelict two-storey period residence with farm buildings which is surrounded by well-sheltered, good-quality land.

The farmyard consists of a modern four-bay slatted house and four-bay round-roof haybarn together with a range of smaller outhouses and cattle crush.

The lands adjoin Beechwood Park housing estate in Granard and are zoned for development.

Lot 2, at Granardkill, consists of 47ac of elevated lands in seven divisions. These lands have no waste and excellent road frontage and are “suitable for any farming enterprise”.

Lot 2 at Grandardkill contains 47ac in seven divisions

Lot 2 at Grandardkill contains 47ac in seven divisions

Lot 3, at Gallid, comprises 16ac and also has good road frontage.

There is less than 1km between these three separate pieces of land, and Mr Murtagh, who is quoting a guide price of €9,000/ac, expects that they will be bought by a local farmer.

The online auction will take place on Friday, September 24 at 3pm using the LSL platform.

Scrubb, Killeigh, Tullamore

The same auctioneers are handing a sale of 62ac in Scrubb, Killeigh, Tullamore. This Co Offaly property, on the Tullamore side of Killeigh, is non-residential and will be offered in three lots.

Lot 1 comprises 13ac and Lot 2 comprises 16ac. Both are in permanent pasture and have good road frontage and would be ideally suited for the construction of a house.

Lot 1 and Lot 2 of the land at Scrubb, Killeigh

Lot 1 and Lot 2 of the land at Scrubb, Killeigh

Lot 3 comprises 33ac of land of which 16.5ac was planted in 2018 and which holds a forestry premium of €3,470 pa.

Lot 3 is made up of forestry planted in 2018

Lot 3 is made up of forestry planted in 2018

The auctioneer is guiding €7,000/ac for Lots 1 and 2 and €5,000/ac for Lot 3.

This online auction will take place on Wednesday, October 6 at 3pm.

Dalystown, Mullingar

In Dalystown, Co Westmeath, a 75ac non-residential farm all in permanent pasture is for sale at a guide price of €700,000.

The land at Dalystown is all in one block

The land at Dalystown is all in one block

This property, which is in one block, is 6km south of Mullingar. It has extensive road frontage to two roads.

The land is in permanent pasture

The land is in permanent pasture

The lands are laid out in neat sheltered divisions and are well fenced and there is a small yard and cattle crush.

The land is well fenced

The land is well fenced

The online auction will take place on Thursday, October 7 at 3pm.

Cam, Edgeworthstown

A fourth online auction at Cam, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford will take place on Friday, October 15 at 3pm and is being handled by the same auctioneers.

Lot 1 at Cam

Lot 1 at Cam

Lot 1 comprises an old-style four-bed cottage on 40ac with some farm buildings. The land covers 29ac of forestry and 11ac of pasture and is being guided at €200,000.

The four-bed cottage

The four-bed cottage

The cottage and sheds

The cottage and sheds

Lot 2 comprises 17ac of pasture with a guide price of €75,000.