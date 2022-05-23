Longford land changing hands for €15,777/ac

Pic 6 The 127ac farm at Carrowcrin, Roscommon includes an old stone residence in a state of near dereliction and has about 2.2km of road frontage. It sold after auction for more than €900,000.

Killargan has a long history of horse breeding and the equestrian facilities reflect this.

Killargan Stud on 36ac at Drumlargan near Kilcock was guided at €600,000 and sold pre auction for an undisclosed sum.

The farm, with a derelict cottage and extensive road frontage at Whiterock, 1km from Longford town centre, made €245,000.

A 44ac non-residential grass farm in one block at Culloge, Edgeworthstown made €375,000.

Staggering price: This 31.5ac farm at Rathbracken, Granard in Co Longford made €497,000 or €15,777/ac at auction

Sales in Leinster, particularly in the north midlands, are very strong, with Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros recording a string of good results.

Last week a 31.5ac farm at Rathbracken, Granard in Co Longford opened online at a mere €20,000 but went on to make a staggering €497,000 or €15,777/ac.

The farm is laid out in neat divisions with plenty of road frontage.

After the slow start the price shot up, with two eager bidders taking to their task until a solicitor acting for a local farmer won the day.

Other Longford properties to change hands at auction included a 44ac non-residential grass farm at Culloge, 3km outside Edgeworthstown.

The holding is in one block, laid out in a number of divisions sheltered by traditional hedgerow, with good road frontage to the R395 Castlepollard road.

At online auction the property attracted two bidders. It went on the market at €350,000 before Mr Murtagh brought the gavel down at €375,000.

A 32ac non-residential farm at Whiterock, just off the N4 Longford to Sligo road, about 1km from Longford town centre, made €245,000 — more than €7,600/ac — exceeding its guide by €20,000.

The farm includes a derelict cottage and extensive road frontage.





36ac holding at Kilcock makes €370,000

In Kildare, Coonans of Maynooth handled the sale of a 36ac farm at Ballinakill, Newtown, Kilcock.

The non-residential property has no farm buildings and was guided at €325,000.

Three active bidders drove the process until the place was put on the market at €325,000 and sold at €370,000.

Killargan Stud at Drumlargan near Kilcock on the Meath side of the border and also on 36ac, was due to go under the hammer at the same auction but it sold prior to the sale.

The free-draining lands include a yard with a full-sized sand arena, a lunging ring and an American barn.

The property sold for a price believed to be in excess of the guide of €600,000 — “much to the mutual satisfaction of buyer and seller”, according to Philip Byrne of Coonans.

127ac Roscommon farm sells for €900,000

West of the Shannon in Co Roscommon, a 127ac farm was withdrawn from auction at €870,000 and sold afterwards for a price in excess of €900,000.

Situated at Carrowcrin, Tonlagee and Corbo on the Lanesboro road, the property is 6km from Roscommon town.

It includes an old stone residence in a state of near dereliction and has 2.2km of road frontage. The land is made up of good grazing ground. Aside from cattle-handling facilities, there are no farm buildings.

The place was offered in lots by Elphin auctioneer Tom Cox. The first comprised 100ac including the old house; the second was made up of 21ac of roadside grazing ground; a 6ac piece of woodland at Corbo was also included.

The entire was the only show in town. It was withdrawn at €870,000 and sold for over €900,000.

At the same auction Mr Cox sold a 36ac non-residential farm at Clooneybeirne, Strokestown for its pre-auction guide of €400,000. It was bought by an adjoining farmer.