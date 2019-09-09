Locals dig deep as Wexford farm lots sell for over €2.2m

Niall Slattery of Warren Estates handled the sale which drew strong interest from a group of mainly local buyers.

The holding (pictured above) includes a period house and top-class land in a mixture of tillage and grass with extensive road frontage.

The house is a late 18th century Georgian construction inhabited until recent years but in need of refurbishment.

An old stone-built corn mill that probably pre-dates the house is part of the property. Milling was carried on here until 1948 and much of the mechanism still remains intact.

Other outbuildings are in various states of repair and include stables, store houses and a haybarn.

A 40ac parcel at Coolnagloose in grass on the eastern side of the Inch river was the first parcel to be offered. The land is mainly made up of good grazing ground but needs some reclaiming near the river.

At auction this section had two local farmers bidding and it sold for €390,000 exceeding its guide by €40,000.

The second lot, a 7ac block of land with a private avenue and a derelict residence attracted a number of different bidders and eventually sold for €122,000, exceeding its guide by €73,000.

A 34ac piece in one field and all in tillage with extensive road frontage to a local road would make an ideal addition to a tillage farm or a decent residential holding.

Three local customers fought this one out and it sold for €475,000, exceeding its guide by €75,000.

Tillage and grassland

The fourth lot included the main residence and outbuildings along with the old mill. This made €500,000, well over the €350,000 guide price.

The largest block comprising some 45ac in a mixture of tillage and grassland with plenty of road frontage sold for €537,000 or €3,000 less than its guide, the only lot not to make the guide price

The final portion comprised 18.5ac of grassland sold for €235,000 exceeding its guide by €55,000.

Indo Farming