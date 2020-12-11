Local man bidding from Middle East first to buy as Clara farm makes €1m

A Clara man based in Abu Dhabi and bidding online was one of the successful bidders when a 102ac residential farm beside the Offaly town sold in lots during and after auction last week.

Three out of five lots sold publicly, while the two remaining lots sold immediately after auction, generating an overall price in the region of €1m.

“It’s hard to believe it,” said auctioneer Gordon Cobbe of GVM Tullamore. “There you are, standing in a hayshed in Offaly with bids coming in from all over the globe.

“Online auctions have opened up a whole new world for us.”

Expand Close The land extending to 102ac is adjacent to residential and industrial properties in Clara Co Offaly / Facebook

In last week’s Farming Independent, Clonakilty auctioneer John Hodnett said that some of the main customers for land and property in West Cork are young Irish professionals based in London and the Middle East.

The auction in Clara supports his observation and indicates that there may be a new force in the market for land in every county.

The Clara property is made up of 102ac that includes a two-bed cottage, two yards and a wide range of farm buildings, with river frontage and road frontage.

The first lot to sell was a 16.4ac parcel of prime grazing land with road frontage on to the Kilbeggan road and the Horseleap road.

The parcel is across the road from an active industrial estate and fronted by a public footpath leading back to the town centre.

This attracted the Abu Dhabi bidder and another when it opened at €100,000. It quickly reached ???? where it was put on the market and sold at €195,000 or €11,900/ac to the man in the Middle East.

The second lot adjoins the first and consists of the cottage on c1ac. This opened at €50,000, and with three bidders in action it made €105,000.

Expand Close The two bedroom cottage on 1ac made €105,000 / Facebook

The third portion, made up of 42ac of top-class arable land with extensive dual road frontage, adjoins a residential estate.

Described by Mr Cobbe as the cream of the crop, it opened at €300,000, and with two bidders driving things, it was put on the market at €380,000 and sold at €400,000 to a local dairy farmer.

Expand Close The cottage on 1ac at Clara made €105,000 / Facebook

A fourth lot extending to 42ac with river frontage and a farmyard is partially zoned public / community/educational and business /employment.

Expand Close The main yard with the farm had an array of dated but useful sheds / Facebook

The substantial farmyard has a series of round-roofed and A-roofed sheds and a selection of smaller outhouses. This attracted one bid of €200,000 and was bought after auction by a local young beef farmer.

The final lot of c0.7ac of roadside land is zoned business and employment and contains a four-column, round-roof agricultural shed with a four-column lean-to at each side. This was bid to €40,000 before it was withdrawn and was sold after auction to a neighbouring business.

Expand Close Tha yard is set on an extensive concrete apron / Facebook

All in all the place made over €1m with some of the lots making substantially more than their guides.