Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Local man bidding from Middle East first to buy as Clara farm makes €1m

Three out of five parcels sell under the hammer while the rest sell after auction

A yard with sheds on 0.7ac was bid to €40,000 and withdrawn. It sold after auction Expand

Close

A yard with sheds on 0.7ac was bid to €40,000 and withdrawn. It sold after auction

A yard with sheds on 0.7ac was bid to €40,000 and withdrawn. It sold after auction

A yard with sheds on 0.7ac was bid to €40,000 and withdrawn. It sold after auction

Jim O'Brien

A Clara man based in Abu Dhabi and bidding online was one of the successful bidders when a 102ac residential farm beside the Offaly town sold in lots during and after auction last week.

Three out of five lots sold publicly, while the two remaining lots sold immediately after auction, generating an overall price in the region of €1m.

“It’s hard to believe it,” said auctioneer Gordon Cobbe of GVM Tullamore. “There you are, standing in a hayshed in Offaly with bids coming in from all over the globe.

Privacy