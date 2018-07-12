Local farmers battle it out as 203ac Dublin holding makes €2m

Farmland continues to sell in small lots and big farms in spite of drought or pestilence. Thomas Potterton saw no drought of money when he brought a 203ac farm for sale at Garristown in North Dublin.

Moorepark Farm is located 4km from Garristown, 12kms from Ashbourne and 15km from Swords. All in one block with road frontage on to three roads, with the necessary permission the lands should have good site potential.

While most of the ground is under grass, there is a portion in winter wheat.

According to the auctioneer the place is in great heart having been well rotated between tillage and grass over the years.

Fencing is provided by traditional hedgerow and a meandering stream running through the property provides an endless supply of water.

Drinking troughs servicing the land are supplied from a mains supply.

There is a limited yard comprised of a four-column hayshed with a lean-to at either side.

The property was offered for sale in a number of lots that included a 107ac portion with dual road frontage. This parcel contains the farm buildings and is mainly in permanent pasture aside from two fields under tillage.