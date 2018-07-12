Farm Ireland
Local farmers battle it out as 203ac Dublin holding makes €2m

Moorepark Farm
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Farmland continues to sell in small lots and big farms in spite of drought or pestilence. Thomas Potterton saw no drought of money when he brought a 203ac farm for sale at Garristown in North Dublin.

Moorepark Farm is located 4km from Garristown, 12kms from Ashbourne and 15km from Swords. All in one block with road frontage on to three roads, with the necessary permission the lands should have good site potential.

While most of the ground is under grass, there is a portion in winter wheat.

According to the auctioneer the place is in great heart having been well rotated between tillage and grass over the years.

Fencing is provided by traditional hedgerow and a meandering stream running through the property provides an endless supply of water.

Drinking troughs servicing the land are supplied from a mains supply.

There is a limited yard comprised of a four-column hayshed with a lean-to at either side.

The property was offered for sale in a number of lots that included a 107ac portion with dual road frontage. This parcel contains the farm buildings and is mainly in permanent pasture aside from two fields under tillage.

It was the entire that did the business on the day; there was no interest in the lots so the entire opened with a €1.05m bid from a tillage farmer.

With three bidders indicating interest it went up steadily in tranches of €5,000 until it hit €1.8m.

At that stage two bidders remained and added €200,000 more to the price on offer bringing it to €2m.

Mr Potterton called a recess to consult with the vendors and the place was put on the market at that price.

The hammer fell at €2m in favour of a farmer with a mixed farming operation. All the interest in the holding came from farmers.

