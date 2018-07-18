Farm Ireland
Local farmer wins the day at 166ac Wicklow farm auction

Fine 166ac holding at Hughestown, Baltinglass located 3km from the town
Jim O'Brien

Tullow auctioneer John Dawson had a good week, selling two substantial Wicklow farms under the hammer.

The first, a 166ac residential property at Hughestown, near Baltinglass, made €1.45m. The farm is 3km from the town and 8km from the M9. A concrete avenue climbs to the heart of the farm where the house and yard are located. The land is made up of elevated ground laid out in a series of large fields with spectacular views.

It was all ploughed and tilled at one time but is now in pasture. Fenced with traditional hedgerow it has some fine stands of trees.

The yard is made up of a series of buildings both modern and dated, including a six-column slatted shed, a six-column round-roofed shed with a lean-to and a five-column fully enclosed round-roofed shed with double lean-to.

The house is a solid bungalow with PVC windows and doors. The accommodation includes two reception rooms, a kitchen/dining area, a bathroom and three bedrooms.

At auction the place opened at €700,000 and with up to four bidders in action it went all the way to the final bid of €1.45m when the place was sold to a local farmer.

Online Editors

