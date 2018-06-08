Local farmer loses out as late bidder drives farm to €720k above guide price

A last minute bidder broke the million mark and went on to pay over €23,000/ac for the property.

Located 4km from Bagenalstown and 9km from Borris, the Victorian house is set at the end of a long avenue surrounded by the best of tillage and grassland.

The avenue serves as a central roadway while a second roadway serves the yard. The property has extensive road frontage on to the Borris road and extensive sheds laid out in a traditional courtyard and a more modern yard.