Local dairy farmer swoops for 89ac Westmeath holding with Victorian style house

A local dairy farmer bought a two-storey 19th-century house on 89ac at Johnstown, Slanemore, Co Westmeath. The property sold under the hammer for €715,000.

Located 8km northwest of Mullingar, the holding has 70ac of good elevated ground which tapers off to a 19ac piece of lower ground. It is laid out in three large fields with plenty of road frontage, while a passage with the makings of a central roadway leads down through the middle of the property.

The house, reached by an avenue, is a two-storey traditional farmhouse with accommodation that includes an entrance porch, an entrance hall, a drawing room, a dining room, a kitchen and a utility room on the ground floor. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

An inner and an outer courtyard with a range of dated stables and storage buildings make up the yard.

The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

At auction Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros accepted a bid of €500,000 to open proceedings and with two bidders placing bids of €10,000 and €5,000, the property was put on the market at €685,000 and went on to make a further €30,000 before it sold to the local dairy farmer for €715,000.

Staying in Westmeath, Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh auctioneers sold a non-residential 20ac farm at Bolandstown Delvin for €170,000 or €8,500/ac.

The holding is all in grass and laid out in two large fields separated by a small grove of trees. Fenced with traditional hedgerow, the farm has good road frontage and is well located 2.5km from Delvin, 12km from Athboy and 20km from Mullingar.

At auction bidding opened at €120,000 and with two main bidders in contention, it rose in increments of €5,000 to €155,000. At that point, while the bids fell back to €2,000 and €3,000, the sum on offer reached €157,000. At €166,000 the auctioneer consulted with the vendor and returned to the room. The place went on the market at €170,000 and was bought by a local farmer.