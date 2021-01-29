Local businessman swoops for €1m midlands residential farm

The 106ac residential farm in Co Westmeath has views of Lough Owel

Coonan auctioneers recently closed the sale of a 106ac residential farm overlooking Lough Owel in Co Westmeath. It sold on the private treaty market and made its guide price of €1m.

Located 10km from Mullingar and not far from the N4, the property includes a brick-built, two-storey house, a yard and 106ac of grazing and tillage ground. While offered in a range of lots it sold as an entire.

Divided into seven fields, the property is dotted with mature trees and fenced with traditional hedgerow. There are two small parcels of woodland, one close to the house and the other near the entrance. To the rear, the land has frontage on to a local river.

The holding is described by Philip Byrne of Coonans as a prime residential farm in a lovely setting with great views over Lough Owel. While it has no road frontage, the farmstead is reached by a gravel avenue that branches separately to the house and yard before continuing as an internal farm roadway.

The yard is made up of a series of useful buildings along with cattle handling facilities.

Expand Close The yard at the Rathlevanagh property has extensive farming facilities / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The yard at the Rathlevanagh property has extensive farming facilities

The sheds include a five-column haybarn with a lean-to accommodating four calving boxes on an insulated floor. A modern A-roofed shed has eight-bays of slatted accommodation, and a machinery shed/workshop is located beside the house.

Expand Close The five-bedroom house is in good condition and set on a spacious garden. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The five-bedroom house is in good condition and set on a spacious garden.

The residence is a two storey, five- bedroom dwelling in good condition and is set on a spacious garden. The accommodation includes, a spacious hallway, a dining room and sitting room to the front. The kitchen with a breakfast area and a family room is to the rear, along with the utility and a guest bathroom.

Upstairs accommodation includes five bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property was offered for sale in two lots – the house on 13.5ac made up one lot while the second comprised 93ac. The house and yard on 106ac made up the entire and this was bought by a solicitor acting in trust for a businessman from the locality.

Kildare farm guided at €12,000/ac

Further south, Jordan Auctioneers are selling a non-residential 93ac holding at Ballyvarney, Nurney in south Kildare. Described as a prime holding, the private treaty sale is guided at €12,000/ac

Located between Nurney and Kildangan, the property is 8.5km from Kildare town, 12km from The Curragh and 18km from Newbridge.

Expand Close The 93ac farm at Ballyvarney, Nurney was once part of KIldangan Stud / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 93ac farm at Ballyvarney, Nurney was once part of KIldangan Stud

The holding was originally part of nearby Kildangan Stud and it is surrounded by agricultural land and several one-off rural houses.

The farm is accessed via a tree-lined avenue and laid out in six divisions with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout. The overall soil quality is described as very good, and most of the farm is classified as ‘Fontstown’ series.

Online Editors