Lively interest in 26ac Leinster farm on the market for the price of a small city apartment

A 26ac residential farm on the Carlow-Wicklow border is typical of the type of affordable rural property that’s become increasingly attractive to urban buyers

The farm, located near Hacketstown and Tinahely, is in a mix of grass and forestry and has views towards the Wicklow Mountains Expand

The farm, located near Hacketstown and Tinahely, is in a mix of grass and forestry and has views towards the Wicklow Mountains

Jim O'Brien

According to much recent anecdotal evidence, the phenomenon of home-working is leading to a run on rural properties with buyers opting to move from highly priced, cramped urban locations to more spacious and affordable rural areas.

A 26ac residential farm with good shedding on the Wicklow-Carlow border will be a tempting proposition at a guide price of €250,000. In his first auction of 2021, David Quinn of Quinn Property is bringing the entire for sale in an online transaction.

Located at Ballinagilky, 5km from Hacketstown and 7km from Tinahely, the property is in a beautiful area with excellent views of the Wicklow Mountains.

