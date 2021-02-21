Lively interest in 26ac Leinster farm on the market for the price of a small city apartment

The farm, located near Hacketstown and Tinahely, is in a mix of grass and forestry and has views towards the Wicklow Mountains

According to much recent anecdotal evidence, the phenomenon of home-working is leading to a run on rural properties with buyers opting to move from highly priced, cramped urban locations to more spacious and affordable rural areas.

A 26ac residential farm with good shedding on the Wicklow-Carlow border will be a tempting proposition at a guide price of €250,000. In his first auction of 2021, David Quinn of Quinn Property is bringing the entire for sale in an online transaction.

Located at Ballinagilky, 5km from Hacketstown and 7km from Tinahely, the property is in a beautiful area with excellent views of the Wicklow Mountains.

Situated on a public cul-de-sac road shared with other properties the holding has frontage on to the road. The land is in a mix of grazing and forestry with 16.5ac in what Mr Quinn describes as good grazing land. The balance, (9.5ac) at the lower end of the farm, is in mature forestry where premium payments have expired. Expand Close A 9.5ac plot of mature forestry no longer commands premiums / Facebook

Whatsapp A 9.5ac plot of mature forestry no longer commands premiums The yard consists of an open, three-column shed and an enclosed A-roofed shed extending to 10m x 13m with a concrete floor, sliding doors and nine box stalls. Expand Close The sheds include a three-column standalone shed and a A roofed shed / Facebook

Whatsapp The sheds include a three-column standalone shed and a A roofed shed The residence is a two-storey farmhouse built in 1870 with accommodation that includes a front porch, living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor. Expand Close The farmhouse, dating back to 1870, is in good condition / Facebook

Whatsapp The farmhouse, dating back to 1870, is in good condition Upstairs is one large bedroom with the potential to be divided. Mr Quinn says the house is in good condition. The property is being sold as an entire and has the makings of a good part-time or hobby farm. It would also suit a family with equestrian interests. As well as local interest, the location makes it an attractive property for buyers from further afield given that it’s 22km from Carlow and 70km from Dublin. The auction will be held online on the LivestockLive (LSL) platform at 3pm on Tuesday, March 2. Anyone intending to take part as a bidder is asked to register with Quinn Property well in advance of the sale. This will involve placing a deposit, refundable to unsuccessful bidders.