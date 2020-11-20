Leinster properties beat their guide prices in strong online sales

Baltracey House on 32ac of north Kildare tillage land sold for well in excess of its €950,000 guide price

The auction scene is getting quieter as the year draws in, but sales are still happening and good money continues to change hands.

Thomas Potterton took to the Livestock Live (LSL) online platform last week to sell a 45ac farm at Fordstown, Rathmolyon, Co Meath. In a lively sale the property exceeded its guide by €120,000 making €470,000 under the hammer.

The former Land Commission farm came with a residence and outbuildings in need of complete refurbishment and land laid out in six fields of level ground in permanent pasture. It was owned by a family who moved to the area from Kerry in the 1950s.

Mr Potterton described it as a ‘real old world’ holding with a house that has phone and electricity connections but no running water.

Expand Close The 45ac residential farm at Fordstown, Rathmolyon sold at online auction for €470,000 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 45ac residential farm at Fordstown, Rathmolyon sold at online auction for €470,000

Six people were registered for the sale and five took part. After opening at €300,000, five bidders stayed with proceedings in increments of €10,000 until the price reached €370,000.

With two contenders remaining, the bidding continued to €460,00 when Mr Potterton consulted with the vendor and the property was put on the market. Two more bids of €5,000 saw the hammer fall in favour of a business family from the town of Trim. Local farmers were underbidders.

Mr Potterton was delighted with the sale and with the online platform, describing it as a very effective means of drawing in a broad spectrum of customers.

“We had active bidders from Dublin, from other locations and from the locality,” he said.

Overseas interest for Kildare farm

Baltracey House, with a yard and stables on 32ac of land at Maynooth Co Kildare sold prior to online auction recently and made in excess of its guide price of €950,000.

Expand Close Baltracey House, Maynooth is a 4,000 sq ft residence built in 1860 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Baltracey House, Maynooth is a 4,000 sq ft residence built in 1860

Located 9km from Maynooth and 7km from Clane, the house is an early 19th century period residence extending to 4,000sq ft and is set on extensive gardens. While in need of considerable refurbishment, it comes with many of its original features and refinements intact.

To the side of the house, the stable block has its own access off the main road and includes five large loose boxes with a tack room. Among the buildings and facilities are two large hay barns, one of which is five columns wide.

Expand Close Baltracey House comes with a fine yard with an array of dated and more modern buildings / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Baltracey House comes with a fine yard with an array of dated and more modern buildings

The land, currently in permanent pasture, is laid out in five divisions with plenty road frontage. It is described as suitable for any agriculture purpose. With stud farms like the renowned Derrinstown Stud close by, Baltracey surely has strong equine potential.

The property was due to be sold by online auction on November 19, but a deal was agreed beforehand.

The eventual selling price was not disclosed, but it is understood to have exceeded the €950,000 guide price when it was purchased in trust by a Leixlip solicitor.

Joint selling agents Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Eamon O'Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, said there was significant interest in the property with enquiries from as far afield as the USA and Australia.

Online Editors