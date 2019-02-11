Land sales are slowly cranking into action after the seasonal lull and a selection of good quality small to medium-sized farms are now on the market in Leinster.

Land sales are slowly cranking into action after the seasonal lull and a selection of good quality small to medium-sized farms are now on the market in Leinster.

Leinster land sales crank up as new small and medium-sized farms come on the market

A fine parcel of tillage and grazing ground extending to 58ac on the outskirts of Monasterevin is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €600,000.

Located at Quinnsborough the property is 4km from Monasterevin, 8km from the M7 at Junction 14 and about 65km from Dublin.

According to Andrew Nolan of Goffs, the lands are of good quality with extensive frontage on to the River Figile, renowned for its trout fishing. The holding also has extensive frontage on to L1002 providing easy access to Monasterevin. Laid out mainly in two large divisions a 20ac portion is in tillage with 38ac in grass. A natural spring on the lands can provide water while mains electricity is adjacent on the main road.

Mr Nolan describes this as an ideal opportunity for someone looking to invest in a hobby farm or in a place with the potential to host a small equestrian unit. It would also make a great addition to a current working farm.

Moving south east Edmond Kearney is handling the sale of a 30ac farm located 4km from Bagenalstown in Co Carlow. The private treaty sale is guided at €11,000 to €12,000/ac.

The farm holding has good road frontage on to a minor road and is bounded on two sides by a stream giving an endless supply of water. The land is good dual purpose ground currently in grass but is also suitable for tillage.

“It is the best of land,” Edmond Kearney explains, “there is just one small piece that needs attention.