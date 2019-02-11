Farm Ireland
Wednesday 13 February 2019

Leinster land sales crank up as new small and medium-sized farms come on the market

A 33ac grass and tillage farm at Annaharvey near Tullamore is for sale with a guide price of €270,000-€300,000
Jim O'Brien

Land sales are slowly cranking into action after the seasonal lull and a selection of good quality small to medium-sized farms are now on the market in Leinster.

A fine parcel of tillage and grazing ground extending to 58ac on the outskirts of Monasterevin is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €600,000.

Located at Quinnsborough the property is 4km from Monasterevin, 8km from the M7 at Junction 14 and about 65km from Dublin.

According to Andrew Nolan of Goffs, the lands are of good quality with extensive frontage on to the River Figile, renowned for its trout fishing. The holding also has extensive frontage on to L1002 providing easy access to Monasterevin. Laid out mainly in two large divisions a 20ac portion is in tillage with 38ac  in grass. A natural spring on the lands can provide water while mains electricity is adjacent on the main road.

Mr Nolan describes this as an ideal opportunity for someone looking to invest in a hobby farm or in a place with the potential to host a small equestrian unit. It would also make a great addition to a current working farm.

Moving south east Edmond Kearney is handling the sale of a 30ac farm located 4km from Bagenalstown in Co Carlow. The private treaty sale is guided at €11,000 to €12,000/ac.

The farm holding has good road frontage on to a minor road and is bounded on two sides by a stream giving an endless supply of water. The land is good dual purpose ground currently in grass but is also suitable for tillage.

“It is the best of land,” Edmond Kearney explains, “there is just one small piece that needs attention.

Mr Kearney is expecting strong local interest.

Offaly auctions

The Offaly auction season is getting off to an early start as GVM Tullamore hosts public land sales on March 1 and March 8.

The first auction will see a 33ac holding with a yard at Annaharvey, Tullamore face the gavel of Gordon Cobbe. The place can be sold in lots or as an entire with a guide of €270,000 to €300,000.

Located about 5km from Tullamore the holding is just beside the Annaharvey Farm, where the 2007 National Ploughing Championships were held. The farm is made up of a useful yard and good roadside land with tillage and grass potential.

It can be bought in three lots with the first made up of 17.5ac of good arable ground with plenty of road frontage. The second lot comprises 14.8ac of grass in good order with a right of way access while the last piece is the yard on 0.75ac with plenty of road frontage. The yard consists of  a four-column haybarn and a two-column lean-to on a concrete apron.

The place will be sold at auction at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore at 3pm on Friday, March 1.

The following week Mr Cobbe is handling the sale of another Offaly holding. This time a 65ac grass and tillage farm at Ballinacarrig, Kilcormac will face the gavel at €10,000/ac.

Located 5km from the village of Kilcormac the place also has a ploughing connection being located beside the farm that hosted the recent Offaly ploughing match.

The property has no buildings but has plenty of road frontage along with ample river frontage. It is laid out in five fields, one of which is a natural sand hill.

Mr Cobbe describes the place as a good self-draining piece of ground located in a strong farming area, “This is fine land and I’m sure there will lots of local interest in it,” he said.

The farm will be sold by public auction at the Tullamore Court Hotel, at 3pm on Friday, March 8.

