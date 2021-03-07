Farming

Leinster land auction season off to a flying start with strong prices secured in online sales

Over €13,200/ac was paid for a Kildare farm which attracted interest from at home and abroad

A view of the 59ac farm at Garvogue, Prosperous in Co Kildare, which sold for €780,000 Expand

Jim O'Brien

In one of the earliest auctions of the year, a 59ac non-residential Kildare farm sold for €780,000 or around €13,220/ac, in a sale conducted on the online Offr platform by Eamon O’Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty.

Located at Garvogue, the farm is 4km from Prosperous and about 15 minutes from Maynooth. The land is suitable for any agricultural use.

Laid out in six large fields with about 300m of road frontage, the holding has been well farmed in recent years. It has good fencing, mature boundary hedging and some fine specimen trees.

