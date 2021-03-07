Leinster land auction season off to a flying start with strong prices secured in online sales

In one of the earliest auctions of the year, a 59ac non-residential Kildare farm sold for €780,000 or around €13,220/ac, in a sale conducted on the online Offr platform by Eamon O’Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty.

Located at Garvogue, the farm is 4km from Prosperous and about 15 minutes from Maynooth. The land is suitable for any agricultural use.

Laid out in six large fields with about 300m of road frontage, the holding has been well farmed in recent years. It has good fencing, mature boundary hedging and some fine specimen trees.

Mr O’Flaherty believes the place, subject to planning permission, would make for a lovely residential holding given its location and generous road frontage.

There was lively pre-auction interest in the property, and on the day the executor sale attracted five registered bidders.

Bidding opened at the guide price of €590,000 and swiftly exceeded the reserve of €600,000.

Following 37 further bids of €5,000, the virtual gavel fell in favour of a beef farmer from Co Dublin. The underbidder was a Co Kildare tillage farmer.

Mr O' Flaherty, who conducted the auction from the comfort of his own home, said he was “truly delighted with the result on the day for our clients. We had a very strong level of interest in the days preceding the auction, with over 60 enquiries from home and abroad including both the farming and non-farming sector.

"Of the five bidders on the day, four were farmers and this clearly reflects the strong demand in north Kildare for good quality agricultural land,” he said

Wicklow residential farm

A 26ac residential farm on the Wicklow/Carlow border sold for €270,000 in an online auction conducted on the LSL platform by David Quinn of Quinn Property

Located at Ballinagilky, 5km from Hacketstown and 7km from Tinahely, the land is in a mix of grazing and forestry, with 16.5ac described by David Quinn as good grazing land. The balance (9.5ac) at the lower end of the farm is in mature forestry where premium payments have expired.

The yard consists of an open, three-column shed and an enclosed A-roofed shed extending to 10m x 13m with a concrete floor, sliding doors and accommodating nine box stalls.

The residence is a two-storey, three-bedroom farmhouse built in 1870, which Mr Quinn describes as being in good condition.

On the day, proceedings opened when a bid of €200,000 was accepted as an opening offer. With two bidders in the chase the price rose in increments of €10,000 until it reached €220,000, at which point the auctioneer withdrew for consultations.

On his return, bidding continued when a bid of €230,000 was made and this was followed by a series of €10,000 bids. When the amount on offer reached €270,000 another short consultation was held with the vendors. Mr Quinn then put the property on the market and it sold at that price.