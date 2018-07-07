A 92ac non-residential holding near Bailieborough in Co Cavan is the final part of the 158ac farm owned by the late and legendary NFA and IFA man Phil Reilly. It comes to auction with a guide price of €6,500/ac.

Last lots of legendary IFA man's farm are on the market

Phil was a life-long farmer activist taking part in the 1965 to 1967 Farmers Rights Campaign. In 1966 he was jailed for refusing to pay court fines when the farmers' campaign included blocking bridges and roads.

He served time in Portlaoise and Mountjoy.

After his release he continued to be active in farming politics and passed away in March 2017.

The land, located between Bailieborough and Kingscourt, is described by Navan auctioneer John V Farrelly of DNG Royal County as a mixture of upland and lower ground suitable for drystock or sheep and also suitable for forestry or renewable energy.

Laid out in 12 divisions it has plenty of access to a country road and comes with a natural water supply.

At auction it will be offered in three lots with the first lot comprised of 16.67ac, the second lot is made up of 75.46ac with the final lot made up of the entire.

The auction takes place at the Bailie Hotel, Bailieborough at 3pm on Wednesday, July 18.