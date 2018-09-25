Farm Ireland
Large holding of grassland, woodland with four cottages on the market for under €1m

Located in the townslands of Moyne and Coolnabehy, the holding is close to the M8 and the M7 while Abbeyleix is 9km away
Jim O'Brien

It is a year for big farms and another substantial holding on the market is a 180ac holding located just outside Durrow, Co Laois, reports Jim O'Brien.

In a mixture of woodland and grassland the property includes four cottages in need of attention and comes to auction with a guide price of €950,000.

Located in the townslands of Moyne and Coolnabehy, the holding is close to the M8 and the M7 while Abbeyleix is 9km away, Portlaoise 23km and Kilkenny 25km.

Most of the ground is under timber with up to 129ac in hardwoods and softwoods that no longer command premium payments.

A parcel of 50ac is in pasture and described as grazing ground with arable potential.

The property contains an old farmyard with outdated buildings and four cottages, all in need of repair, on a 0.64ac site.

The place has substantial road frontage and will be sold in lots by Jordan Auctioneers.

The first lot is a 76ac parcel with 25ac of a shelterbelt in mature timber.

This holding, with extensive frontage on to two roads, is described by Clive Kavanagh of Jordan auctioneers as mostly good quality land suitable for arable or grazing purposes.

The lot is guided pre-auction at €550,000.

Cottages

A group of four cottages, all in need of attention and modernisation on a site area of 0.64ac, make up the next lot.

These were originally estate cottages and could make for an interesting development project.

They are independent units and, according to Clive Kavanagh, could have a future as self-catering cottages for Airbnb, servicing the wedding business in the nearby popular Castle Durrow Hotel.

These are guided in total at €100,000.

The largest portion makes up lot three.

Extending to 104ac of hardwood and softwood forestry it is all in one block and comes with substantial road frontage and some old farm buildings.

There are no premiums payable on the forestry and the parcel is guided at €300,000.

The property will be sold at public auction on Thursday, October 4 at 3pm in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel.

