It is a year for big farms and another substantial holding on the market is a 180ac holding located just outside Durrow, Co Laois, reports Jim O'Brien.

Large holding of grassland, woodland with four cottages on the market for under €1m

In a mixture of woodland and grassland the property includes four cottages in need of attention and comes to auction with a guide price of €950,000.

Located in the townslands of Moyne and Coolnabehy, the holding is close to the M8 and the M7 while Abbeyleix is 9km away, Portlaoise 23km and Kilkenny 25km.

Most of the ground is under timber with up to 129ac in hardwoods and softwoods that no longer command premium payments.

A parcel of 50ac is in pasture and described as grazing ground with arable potential.

The property contains an old farmyard with outdated buildings and four cottages, all in need of repair, on a 0.64ac site.

The place has substantial road frontage and will be sold in lots by Jordan Auctioneers.

The first lot is a 76ac parcel with 25ac of a shelterbelt in mature timber.