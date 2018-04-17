Laois residential holding guided at €10,000 per acre
A residential farm extending to 55ac at Springfield, Ballacolla, Co Laois is for sale by public auction with a guide price of €10,000 an acre.
The property is situated about 3km from the village of Ballacolla and 8km from both Abbeyleix and Rathdowney towns.
The residence, which was built over 120 years ago, is one and a half storeys and, as it has not been lived in for a number of years, is in need of modernisation. Outside there is a range of stone slatted outbuildings and a hay shed.
The land which is suitable for grazing or tillage has been rented for the past number of years and is in permanent pasture. It is laid out in five fields and has a piped water supply.
The auction will take place on Friday, May 4 at 3pm in the Manor Hotel, Abbeyleix, Co Laois and is being handled by Rathdowney auctioneer William Mansfield.
Mr Mansfield is also selling a 77ac residential farm with bungalow residence in Castletown, Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny by private treaty.
This property, which has extensive road frontage, is three miles from Rathdowney.
“There is a nice house and a good range of outbuildings including slatted units and we are hoping it will make €1m,” says Mr Mansfield.