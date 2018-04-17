Laois residential holding guided at €10,000 per acre

The property is situated about 3km from the village of Ballacolla and 8km from both Abbeyleix and Rathdowney towns.

The residence, which was built over 120 years ago, is one and a half storeys and, as it has not been lived in for a number of years, is in need of modernisation. Outside there is a range of stone slatted outbuildings and a hay shed.

The land which is suitable for grazing or tillage has been rented for the past number of years and is in permanent pasture. It is laid out in five fields and has a piped water supply.