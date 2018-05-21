Laois residential farm brings out the bidders

The property is located at Aughnacross, about 6km from town of Ballinakill and not far from the Kilkenny border.

The bungalow residence on the property was built in 1972. The farm buildings consist of a two-column haybarn with a lean-to, an A-roofed shed with cattle accommodation and some lovely old stone buildings.

The land is made up of 46.5ac of good level grazing ground.