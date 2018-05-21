Farm Ireland
Laois residential farm brings out the bidders

The neat bungalow on the farm was built in 1972 and is described by the auctioneer as being in very good condition
Jim O'Brien

A fine compact residential farm located at Ballinakill in Co Laois sold in lots after auction last week beating its reserve of €500,000.

The property is located at Aughnacross, about 6km from town of Ballinakill and not far from the Kilkenny border.

The bungalow residence on the property was built in 1972. The farm buildings consist of a two-column haybarn with a lean-to, an A-roofed shed with cattle accommodation and some lovely old stone buildings.

The land is made up of 46.5ac of good level grazing ground.

The largest portion is a 36ac parcel of roadside land with a small section of forestry.  

Across the road from the main holding a 5.5ac parcel in two fields of grazing ground has laneway access and a right of way running through.

On the day the 36ac portion opened when Kilkenny auctioneer, Pat Gannon, accepted a bid of €215,000.

With two customers showing interest it was withdrawn at €220,000 and sold afterwards to a local farmer.

Also Read

The house on 5ac opened at €150,000 and was withdrawn at €160,000 but soon afterwards sold for a higher figure. A 5.5ac piece sold under the hammer for €26,000.

Mr Gannon was delighted with the sale that marked a good few days for him.

Earlier in the week sold a 70.5ac farm at Kilmagany for top agricultural prices.


Online Editors

