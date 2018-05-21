Laois residential farm brings out the bidders
A fine compact residential farm located at Ballinakill in Co Laois sold in lots after auction last week beating its reserve of €500,000.
The property is located at Aughnacross, about 6km from town of Ballinakill and not far from the Kilkenny border.
The bungalow residence on the property was built in 1972. The farm buildings consist of a two-column haybarn with a lean-to, an A-roofed shed with cattle accommodation and some lovely old stone buildings.
The land is made up of 46.5ac of good level grazing ground.
The largest portion is a 36ac parcel of roadside land with a small section of forestry.
Across the road from the main holding a 5.5ac parcel in two fields of grazing ground has laneway access and a right of way running through.
On the day the 36ac portion opened when Kilkenny auctioneer, Pat Gannon, accepted a bid of €215,000.
With two customers showing interest it was withdrawn at €220,000 and sold afterwards to a local farmer.